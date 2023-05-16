Northmont Roll of Recognition inductees Northmont Roll of Recognition inductees Northmont Roll of Recognition inductees

CLAYTON — In 1990 Northmont’s Roll of Recognition was created. Its mission was to identify and recognize individuals who contributed time, effort, and commitment in exemplary ways directly to or in benefit of the Northmont School system and community.

This year’s recipients, Kristi Leigh, Kevin Schweitzer, and Joseph B. Studebaker will be joining the elite group of committed individuals who have been honored and recognized with their plaques proudly displayed in the Northmont Auditorium atrium.

The Roll of Recognition Dinner, by invitation only, will be held Saturday, May 20 at 5:30 p.m. adjacent to the Spanish Steps at Northmont High School.

Kristi Leigh – Kristi has been a Northmont resident her entire life. Kristi’s mother, Patty Burkett, was a lifelong dedicated T’bolt. Patty worked at the high school from 1977-2016. Kristi started her T’bolt life at Northmoor and then graduated in 1984. She was in the marching and symphonic bands all through high school playing the baritone.

Kristi graduated from Anderson University in 1988 with a degree in Communications. She started working at WHIO/WHKO in 1989 and then moved around a little at stations like WING, WFCJ and then in 1991 on to Mix 107.7, where she started on the Morning Show. From 1992-1997 she worked at Channel 45, WRGT, as the evening news update anchor and continued doing the morning show on Mix 107.7 with several different co-hosts including Bob Sweeney and Jeff Stevens.

She has been voted Dayton’s favorite female personality by the Dayton Daily News three times. She has also received the Friend of the Media award from the Better Business Bureau. Kristi won two listener-based contests and was sent to Vancouver twice to appear as a guest on the TV shows Stargate Atlantis and Life Unexpected.

For the past 32 years Kristi has been getting up at 4 a.m. to entertain and inform the Miami Valley. Over her years in the Northmont community, Kristi has donated prizes to the Northmont After Prom, served as Emcee at band premieres and contests, volunteered for the Northmont Education Foundation, Relay for Life, Northmont Alumni Band, Ronald McDonald House, and promoted Northmont on the air frequently.

In between radio jobs, Kristi Leigh served as a substitute teacher at Northmont Middle School and the high school from 1988 – 1991. Kristi met her husband John at a radio remote. John heard her on the air asking people to come and see her at the Taste of the Miami Valley. He did, they got married, and they raised their two sons Evan and Kellan in the Northmont district.

Evan and Kellan are both successful Northmont graduates. Kristi loved being a dedicated band parent, working the concession stand and putting in many hours working the mattress sales and being a Northmont T’bolt!

Kevin Schweitzer – Schweitzer is a 1985 graduate of Northmont High School. He was in the Northmont Marching, Symphonic, and Jazz bands. Schweitzer has been a public servant for over 31 years and shares his talent with as many people and organizations as possible. He currently serves as the director of finance for the city of Clayton.

He is responsible for administering the city’s financial management programs. This includes managing investments, administering risk management, implementing fiscal policies, establishing fiscal controls, and developing the annual budget. He also assists in the development and implementation of programs for revenue enhancement and develops comprehensive plans to satisfy future needs for financial services.

For the last seven years with the State Auditor’s office, Schweitzer oversaw the two biggest, most complicated audits: Montgomery County and Dayton City Schools. Schweitzer was elected president of the Southwest Ohio Municipal Officers Association. Commitment is just one of the words that describes Schweitzer.

As a lifelong resident, Schweitzer has consistently given his time and expertise back to the Northmont community, from coaching kids to teaching them about personal and government finance to mentoring students and allowing them to job shadow over the years. Outside of his business life, he has donated 128 pints of blood. He is always ready to help where needed.

He is a strong supporter of Northmont and its related organizations. Schweitzer continues to serve as a trustee for the Northmont Education Foundation. He has served as the treasurer for many organizations over the years and is currently serving as treasurer for Citizens for Northmont City Schools and Northmont Alumni Association.

For the past 15 years Schweitzer has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award. He was also awarded the Auditor of State Audit Award with Distinction in 2016, 2017, and 2019. And in 2022 Mr. Schweitzer was awarded the Montgomery County Auditor’s Jesse Haines Award. Kevin has two very successful children, also graduates of Northmont High School.

Joseph B. Studebaker, O.D. – Studebaker graduated from Northmont in 1981. He was dedicated to his academics and cross country running. He exemplifies the unique quality of mixing friendship with professionalism.

Dr. Studebaker greets his patients with a friendly personality and a warm welcome before any medical exam takes place. He makes you feel comfortable and listens intently to any issues that might be arising. Once the exam starts, Dr. Studebaker then puts on his professional medical hat and is totally focused on ensuring the best exam is completed. He knows how to handle any anxiety that may arise during the exam by exercising patience and a calming personality. He cares for all patients like they were his own family.

Dr. Studebaker was awarded an Outstanding Service Award in 1996 and 2005, an Optometric Management Writer’s Award in 1996, the President’s Citation in 1997, was named Small Metro Administrator of the Year in 2005 from Vision Source, LP and received the Warren G. and Ruth P. Morris Optometrist of the Year Award in 2008.

His credentials and licensures are numerous and include Treatment and Management of Ocular Disease Certification, Diagnostic Pharmaceutical Agent Certification, National Board of Examiners in Optometry Certification, Ohio State Board of Optometry Licensure, and Therapeutic Pharmaceutical Agent Certification.

His clinical investigative and professional consultative activities include being a member of the Advisory Council for Compulink Business Systems, Inc. from 2009-2019, member of the Advisory Council for Bausch & Lomb from 2009-2017, Clinical Investigator for Inspire Pharmaceuticals, Inc. conducting a multi-center retrospective study of the initial clinical course of ocular surface disease patients from 2010-2011. Other clinical investigation work includes soft hydrogel toric contact lens.

Dr. Studebaker has delivered many lectures and presentations at The Ohio State University College of Optometry as well as the East/West Eye Conference. He has worked as a Consultant Optometrist for the Dayton VA Medical Center and the Montgomery County Head Start Program and for the last 14 years he continues to work with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Bureau of Motor Vehicles as a Motorist Vision Examiner.

He has written many articles and publications sharing his expertise within the world of optometry. Dr. Studebaker loves Northmont and is truly an advocate for all students. His father, Dr. James Studebaker, was once a school board member for Northmont City Schools. We are fortunate that Dr. Joe Studebaker chose to remain in the Northmont community to build his practice.