Marriage license applications

EDDIE MOWEN JR
-
0

Preble County Probate Court

Monday, May 15

Daniel David Jennings, 22, New Paris, stocker and Alyssa Leyanne Dawson, 22, Eaton, factory.

Anthony James Merriman, 22, Lewisburg, delivery driver and Ashleigh Kandice Swigert, 29, Lewisburg, preschool teacher.

Tuesday, May 16

Benjamin Winfred Egleston, 66, Eaton, IT and Kristin Marie Haskins, 58, Eaton, packaging operator.

Wednesday, May 17

David Lee Cooper, 57, Eaton, assembler and Charlotte Denise Cooper, 57, Eaton, disabled.

Chase Allen Lane Bettker, 22, Eaton, concrete finisher and Jada Elizabeth Williams, 23, Eaton, team leader.

Friday, May 19

Joeseph Andrew Griggy, 36, Lewisburg, foreman and Chantelle Rebecca Combs, 29, Lewisburg, registered nurse.

David Edwin Pennington, 39, Somerville, bearing specialist and Ashley Jordan King, 36, Somerville, CMA.

Chase Patrick Johnson, 38, West Alexandria, mechanic and Heather Danielle McKee, 36 West Alexandria, RN.

No posts to display