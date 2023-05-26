Sports briefs

Basketball instructional camp set

Eaton Girls Basketball Youth Summer Instructional Camp will run Monday, June 5-Thursday, June 8, in the Eaton High School Gymnasium, 600 Hillcrest Drive, Eaton. All campers receive a t-shirt and focused basketball instruction. At camp, each camper will receive instruction and guidance from Eaton coaches and players. The focus will be on fundamental instruction, including dribbling, shooting, rebounding, passing and defensive skills. Throughout the day, campers will compete in various settings, including three-on-three and five-on-five. Camp runs from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. each day. Check-in starts at 8:15 a.m. on June 5. Cost is $49 per camper. A $5 discount is available for attending camp in 2022 (use promo code EATON22 online. Campers should bring basketball shoes, clean gym clothes, water and their enthusiasm. Register online at https://ehs.eaton.k12.oh.us.