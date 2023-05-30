Creech supporting Homeowners Relief Act

State Rep. Rodney Creech of West Alexandria last week advocated for the newly introduced Ohio Homeowners Relief Act, House Bill 187, during a press conference at the Ohio statehouse.

COLUMBUS — State Rep. Rodney Creech of West Alexandria last week advocated for the newly introduced Ohio Homeowners Relief Act, House Bill 187, during a press conference at the Ohio statehouse.

The Ohio Homeowners Relief Act, sponsored by State Reps. Thomas Hall of Madison Township and Adam Bird of New Richmond, will protect vulnerable Ohioans by modifying the procedures used by the Tax Commissioner to conduct property tax sales assessment ratio studies in order to produce fair property valuations.

“I am proud to have worked on this bill alongside my colleagues, which looks out for our seniors, veterans, and low-income populations,” Creech said. “This legislation lets our constituents know that their elected officials are listening and fighting for them.”

The bill comes as a result of recent increases in property valuations throughout several Ohio counties.

If passed, this legislation would be applicable to the 2023 tax season.

House Bill 187 awaits a committee assignment.