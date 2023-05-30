Miller named 2023 Pork Festival Queen

Eaton resident Kendall Miller (left) was crowned the 2023 Preble County Pork Festival Queen during the contest held on Saturday, May 20, at the Preble County Council on Aging’s Senior Center. Eaton resident and Miami University graduate Tatum Durbin (right) was crowned the 2023 Pork Princess. Eddie Mowen | The Register-Herald

EATON — Eaton resident Kendall Miller was crowned the 2023 Preble County Pork Festival Queen during the contest held on Saturday, May 20, at the Preble County Council on Aging’s Senior Center.

The royalty contest officially kicked off the activities leading up to the 52nd annual festival set for Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16-17.

Miller is the daughter of Joe and Malissa Miller. As queen, she received $1,000 and other prizes. She will represent the Pork Festival at various festival-related events.

Eaton resident and Miami University graduate Tatum Durbin was crowned the 2023 Pork Princess. Durbin is the daughter of Todd and Lisa White. As princess, Durbin received $500 and various other gifts. She will also represent the festival at various events.

Karmen Huff of Camden, the daughter of Adam Huff and Lucy Wells, and a student at Preble Shawnee, was recognized as the third-place winner.

The Pork Festival Royalty contest was open to all Preble County residents ages 17-24. The participants were judged on a one-on-one interview, a five-minute speech, and live interview questions during the contest.

Contest sponsors included TimkenSteel, Farmhouse Blooms, Today’s Harvest, Scentsy, 1893 Storehouse Co., Olde Schoolhouse Vineyard & Winery and Brubaker Metalcrafts Inc.

Judges included Preble County Auditor Lavon Wright, Fitton Center for Creative Arts Event Coordinator Bob Cepluch, and Pork Festival volunteer Linda Ray Patterson.

The annual Pork Festival Scholarship winners were also announced during the evening’s activities. Those recipients included Queen Kendall Miller, Regan Weisgerber from National Trail, and Emily Templin from National Trail.

Dave Patrick of Kicks 96 in Richmond, Indiana was emcee for the evening, who pointed out the Pork Festival’s 2023 theme “Dream Pig” was also unveiled during the ceremony.

Anyone interested in volunteering for this year’s festival activities, can visit www.porkfestival.org for additional information, and/or to sign up to help.

