The Star Theatre to present American Heritage Concert Series

Coming to the stage first for The Star Theatre’s American Heritage Concert Series will be Nashville, Tennessee-based performer Leilani Kilgore. Kilgore will play The Star on July 14.

EATON — The Star Theatre at Eagle’s Point will present the American Heritage Concert Series beginning July 14 and jamming through Nov. 11.

This is the theatre’s first music series, and will have a regional and talented country and bluegrass lineup.

Coming to the stage first and based out of Nashville, Tennessee is Leilani Kilgore whose approach has been heralded as “like Joan Jett, but actually shreds.” She has shared stages with greats such as the Dead Daisies and Buddy Guy, and is featured in Guitar Girl Magazine, Roots Music Magazine, and Blues Magazine.

Following Leilani Kilgore will be Cincinnati-based bluegrass players, The Tillers, on Sept. 15, and singer, songwriter,\ Jeremy Pinnell on Nov. 11.

Doors will open at 7 p.m.; shows start at 8 p.m. Concessions and alcohol will be available for sale.

For further details and ticket sale information go to www.eatonstartheatre.com.

The Star Theatre is part of the historic renovation of the former Eaton High School. The facility can seat over 300 people and is equipped with state of the art sound and projection equipment. In addition to movies, The Star will begin monthly special events that include music, entertainers, lectures and more.

The Star Theatre at Eagles Point is located at 310 N. Barron St. The entrance is on the north side of the gymnasium (look for the black pig and the Star Theatre signs). Street parking is available as well as the parking lot on the corner of Barron and Decatur. The Star Theatre is wheelchair accessible. Email s[email protected] to reserve a wheelchair seat.

To learn more about The Star Theatre at Eagles Point, visit www.eatonstartheatre.com or EatonStar via Facebook.