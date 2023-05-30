Two aggregate public hearings planned

The city of Brookville will conduct two public hearings Tuesday, June 6, in council chambers, 301 Sycamore St., on the recently approved electric and natural gas aggregate programs for residents and small business owners. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald

BROOKVILLE — City manager Sonja Keaton announced two public hearings on the electric and natural gas aggregate programs are scheduled on Tuesday, June 6, in council chambers, located at 301 Sycamore St.

Keaton explained the two public hearings are for residents and for small business owners.

Keaton indicated the public hearings are required by law.

The public hearings were scheduled after voters approved both aggregate programs on May 2.

A total of 273 yes votes to 71 no votes were cast for the electric aggregation question.

A total of 271 yes votes to 71 no votes were cast for the gas aggregation question.

“The public hearings are scheduled for June 6 in the council chambers, with the first hearing to be held at 3 p.m. and the second hearing to be held at 6:30 p.m.” Keaton said.

The meetings will also be available on line through Webex.

Residents and business owners can log into Webex by going to the city’s website at www.brookvilleohio.com.

“Palmer Energy will present details on how the programs will operate,” Keaton said.

Keaton added Palmer Energy will also relate the rules and regulations that have been adopted by the board of directors of the Miami Valley Communications Council.

Brookville, along with other neighboring communities, is partnering with the Miami Valley Communications Council, located in Centerville, on the establishment of the electric and natural gas aggregations.

MVCC is working with Palmer Energy, of Toledo, in securing the best possible electric and natural gas rates for Brookville and the other communities.

