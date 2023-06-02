BZA gives approval to AHAVA lot split

Clay Township board of zoning appeals members (left to right) Angela Howell, Duane Heuker, Greg Buthker, Lori Tahmassebi and John Hoelscher approved the request from AHAVA Tree Ministries for a lot split of property located on Diamond Mill Road. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald

CLAY TOWNSHIP — The Clay Township board of zoning appeals approved at a public hearing a request from AHAVA Tree Ministries for a lot split of the property at 6158 Diamond Mill Road.

AHAVA Tree Ministries requested that 9.688 acres of the 28.839 acres be rezoned for an activity center and a parking area.

The remaining 19.151 acres will continue to be used for farming.

Matt Balsbaugh, owner of B. Concrete Inc., 49 Nutrition Way, Brookville, an AHAVA Tree Ministries board member, said the request for the lot split was made in order to save the organization money.

“We were seeking a lot that had water and sewer access and Montgomery County handles the water and sewer that runs down Westbrook Road and Diamond Mill Road,” Balsbaugh said.

Balsbaugh indicated the building will be tied in to the water and sewer lines located on Diamond Mill Road.

“The county suggested we reduce our width, so we didn’t have to pay for the full frontage of the property on Diamond Mill Road since part of it is field and not being used for anything but farming,” Balsbaugh explained.

Balsbaugh indicated Montgomery County’s fee for water and sewer tie-in is $120 a foot.

A couple of residents voiced concern with the future of the lot that is proposed to be used for farming.

“My concern is I don’t want another building like the one that is already there sitting facing south toward my property on Westbrook Road,” one resident said.

“The last thing I want is to have anything akin to a Walmart built around the house I live in right now.,” the other resident said.

Balsbaugh said AHAVA Tree Ministries has no plans to use the field for anything else but farming.

“There isn’t an option for the remaining field. I think the building we are constructing is large enough to accommodate our needs for the immediate future,” Balsbaugh said.

Clay Township zoning inspector Kevin Garlitz noted constructing such a building as a Walmart or a similar business at that location is not allowed because the land is designated as rural transition.

Balsbaugh was asked how the facility will be used when the building is completed.

“There are 11 churches in our church group that will be using the facility for our youth activities,” Balsbaugh said.

Balsbaugh indicated the facility will primarily be used on Wednesday nights or on Saturdays or Sundays.

“Evening activities will typically end by 10 p.m.,” Balsbaugh said.

Balsbaugh also said such events as weddings can be held at the facility.

Balsbaugh said the building is expected to be complete by Thanksgiving.

