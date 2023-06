At the annual Green Pride Awards on Friday May 26, Northmont celebrated its ‘Educators of the Year.’ This honor is a nomination and voting process in each building in the district. Pictured front, left to right: Ashley Files, Laura McGraw, Brittany Williams, Mindy Ferguson. Back: MaryAnn McInnes, Leslie Borgmeier, Allie Corwin, McKinzie Jacobs-Johnson.

Submitted photo