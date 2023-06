Northmont honored its 2023 Retirees at the end of the year Green Pride Awards ceremony on Friday, May 26. Pictured front, left to right: Beth Harlow, Wilma Barnes, Kay Hatfield, and Linda Orr. Back: Joni Graham, Mary Ann McInnes, Teresa Dillon, and Katrina Yungman. Other retirees that were not available for the picture are: Catherine Fancett, Sandra Huff, Valorie Petrosky, Diane Denlinger, Sue Slemker, Mary Jayne Comer, Cherry Schuman, and Connie Tarront.

Submitted photo