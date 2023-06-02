Ohio 503 culvert replacement scheduled

PREBLE COUNTY — A pair of culvert replacements on Ohio 503 in Preble County will require closure of the route next week.

Beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, June 5, crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Preble County maintenance facility will close S.R. 503 between Falls and Pyrmont roads to replace a culvert at the 16.8-mile marker.

The closure will be in effect through Friday, June 9, and traffic will be detoured via U.S. 35, U.S. 127 and Interstate 70.

Then on Monday, June 12, crews will return to Ohio 503 to replace a culvert between Prymont and Eaton-Lewisburg roads, and the route will be closed through Friday, June 23. Again, motorists will be detoured by way of U.S. 35, U.S. 127 and Interstate 70.

All work will be contingent upon the weather.

The following traffic advisories include restrictions other the state highway system in Preble County. All work will be contingent upon the weather:

U.S. 127 — Construction of left-turn lanes and signalization at Ohio 725 (West Central Avenue) in the village of Camden, as well as access management along West Central Avenue. Daily flagging operations will be in place on U.S. 127 North and South, between Bloomfield Street and South Street, from approximately 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Bloomfield Street will be closed at its junction with U.S. 127 to allow for the minor widening along the east side of U.S. 127 and curb construction onto West Central Avenue. All work is scheduled to be completed in May of 2024.

U.S. 127 bridge rehabilitation — At the structure over I-70. U.S. 127 will be reduced to one lane in each direction, with traffic being maintained through the work zone. Intermittent lane restrictions may be in effect on I-70 at the overpass. The first phase of construction is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2023, and all work will be completed in August 2024.

