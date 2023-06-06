Creech and Plummer address Clayton council

Creech Plummer

CLAYTON — State Representatives Rodney Creech (R–West Alexandria) and Phil Plummer (R–Dayton) attended the May 18 meeting of Clayton City Council to give an update on House Bill 1.

Creech spoke first and informed council that HB1 was, “pretty much dead in the water.”

“I was adamantly against House Bill 1 for many reasons,” Creech said. “There were serious concerns from local governments, and we were listening.”

Creech said he did not know where the bill was getting momentum, but it has now been halted.

“House Bill 1 is kind of off the shelf as far as I know. Representative Plummer can add to that. We were getting serious push back, but also I think there are some possible legal issues.”

Mayor Mike Stevens asked Creech to explain House Bill 1 to those in the audience who might not be familiar with the issue.

Creech explained HB1 would have reduced state funding for local governments placing the burden on jurisdictions to impose levies on citizens resulting in higher taxes.

He stated he had some in-depth conversations with his county auditor a few months ago and doesn’t remember all of the details other than the passage of HB1 would have been horrible for local governments.

“You have probably all heard of the property tax issues that just came up in last two or three weeks on property values and I can’t remember exactly where Montgomery County falls. Is it 32 percent?” he asked.

Councilman Ken Henning said that Preble County Auditor Lavon Wright stated that she was informing her staff to keep it at no more than a 19 percent increase. Henning said the state was calling for an increase of between 32 and 37 percent for Preble County.

“I know that you just recently had a meeting with the tax commissioner. What was the feeling in Columbus as to what their thoughts are for county auditors that are going to push back and protect residents? What is the state’s feeling on that? Are they going to force it?” Henning asked.

Creech, who also covers Butler County, said that Butler County Commissioners brought that subject up stating they were looking at a 42 percent increase in property values.

“So, we immediately got on that,” Creech said. “Senator Lang, Representative Hall and myself did meet with the tax commissioner the week before last and there are some issues. Our auditors are elected and elected officials are held responsible by the voters.

“Unfortunately, our tax commissioners are unelected bureaucrats,” Creech continued. “Our auditors are making recommendations to the state on taxes and the state is saying, ‘No, you are not going to do that. You are going to do what we want you to do.’ What Kenny (Henning) is talking about is Preble County, where I am from, our auditor said the state is saying we should be at 29 percent, but we know we can be at 19 percent.”

Creech said the local elected officials he is talking about are bumping heads with the bureaucrats.

“That is where we come in,” Creech stated. “When we met with the tax commissioners and they say we are following the law, that’s when we say, ‘OK, then we are going to change the law.’ We know property values are increasing, which is a good thing, and we know taxes are going to go up. But, when the tax commission gets to the Y in the road and say they can raise taxes on Ohioans or high on Ohioans, they are choosing the high route.”

Creech pointed out that state representatives want to keep those taxes as low as possible, especially in these times with seniors and low income housing dwellers that can’t afford to pay their electric bills, grocery bills and other living expenses.

Henning asked Creech if he thought the caps on taxes would go into the budget or if it would become a separate standalone bill.

Creech said a bill would be coming out the last week of May that would also be put in the senate budget with a goal to make the tax commission choose the best way for Ohioans.

Representative Plummer stated that it was also a Constitutional issue that gives the tax commissioner authority to do what he did.

“The last time we went through this (Montgomery County Auditor) Karl Keith said we have a 17 percent increase, and the tax commissioner jumped it another 10 percent, so we are actually looking at another Constitutional change to take his authority away,” Plummer said.

He pointed out that everyone is paying for the county auditor’s appraisal with voters stating they don’t like his appraisal.

“We wasted $4 to $6 million on this appraisal for a bureaucrat to say, ‘No, we are going to increase it another 15 percent.’ So, we are looking at a Constitutional amendment on that as well,” Plummer stated.

He told council the budget had just been passed out of the Ohio House of Representatives and had gone to the Ohio Senate.

“We are waiting to see what they do it,” Plummer noted. “We have tax cuts for you. We are trying to give you your money back while also looking out for local government. I am a local government guy. We are trying to send more money back to our local governments, because one certain governor cut us pretty bad, and I felt that down at the county as the sheriff.”

Plummer added that state reps feel the pain being experienced by residents.

“We are trying to send money back to you guys. We feel your pain. “We’ve got to keep our local taxes down because unfortunately, people are moving out of our county because of our high tax rates and we don’t want that happening,” Plummer added.

