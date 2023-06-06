Gov. DeWine celebrates Inland Fish Ohio Day at Hueston Woods State Park Ohio Governor Mike DeWine celebrated Ohio’s fantastic inland fishing hotspots on Saturday, June, 3 at the fourth annual Inland Fish Ohio Day at Acton Lake in Hueston Woods State Park. Guests at the Inland Fish Ohio Day event fished from the shore as well as from small boats. Gov. DeWine celebrates Inland Fish Ohio Day at Hueston Woods State Park

HUESTON WOODS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz, and Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker celebrated Ohio’s fantastic inland fishing hotspots on Saturday, June, 3 at the fourth annual Inland Fish Ohio Day at Acton Lake in Hueston Woods State Park.

“There is excellent fishing in every corner of Ohio,” said Governor DeWine. “I encourage Ohioans to get outside and discover one of Ohio’s fishing hotspots.”

The event was sponsored by the ODNR Division of Wildlife, ODNR Division Parks and Watercraft, local conservation leaders, and anglers.

Acton Lake lies in Butler and Preble counties and contains 592 acres of water. The lake is surrounded by Hueston Woods State Park, which offers visitors 3,524 acres to explore. Largemouth bass, white crappie, saugeye, and bluegill are the main targets for Acton Lake anglers.

Guests at the Inland Fish Ohio Day event fished from the shore as well as from small boats. The lake and surrounding state park are popular destinations for fishing, boating, hiking, camping, hunting, and more. More than 300 campsites, a lodge, and cabins are available for overnight guests.

In 2023, the Division of Wildlife celebrates 150 years of professional fish and wildlife conservation since it was founded as the Ohio Fish Commission in 1873. Acton Lake is an important piece of that history. In 1940, Ohio took over management of the location and gradually acquired additional land. A dam was built along Four Mile Creek in 1956. The dam created Acton Lake, named in honor of State Representative Cloyd B. Acton from nearby Eaton. In 1957, the property became Hueston Woods State Park.

Ohio offers extraordinary fishing opportunities in its lakes, reservoirs, rivers, and streams. The Division of Wildlife’s six state fish hatcheries stocked more than 52 million sport fish in 2022, including walleye, saugeye, yellow perch, rainbow trout, brown trout, muskellunge, channel catfish, blue catfish, and hybrid-striped bass. An estimated 1.3 million Ohioans fish in the Buckeye State every year. Visit wildohio.gov for more information.

The mission of the Division of Wildlife is to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all. Visit wildohio.gov to find out more. ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.