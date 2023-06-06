NT MVCTC FFA Chapter named top 10 chapter in state

The National Trail FFA Chapter was recently named a top 10 chapter in the State of Ohio. The chapter was also recognized at the Ohio FFA Convention as a top 10 chapter in each of the three divisions including Building Communities, Stregthening Agriculture and Growing Leader,s as well as being named a top 10 chapter in Ohio.

NEW PARIS — The National Trail MVCTC recently attended the Ohio FFA State Convention where the chapter and its members received several honors.

The highlight of the chapter’s honors was being named a top 10 chapter in the State of Ohio. The chapter was recognized at the Ohio FFA Convention as a top 10 chapter in each of the three divisions including Building Communities, Stregthening Agriculture and Growing Leader,s as well as being named a top 10 chapter in Ohio.

Blake Osswald received his State FFA Degree. Blake is the son of Keri and Fred Osswald. Osswald received this honor based on his involvement with the National Trail MVCTC FFA Chapter and his own efforts with this Supervised Agriculture Project.

Three of the 2022-2023 NTFFA officers were recognized for a gold rated officer book. Miranda Ott received a gold rating on her secretary book.Ott is the daughter of Janet and Brad Ott. Grant Deaton was recognized for his efforts with a gold rated treasurers book. Deaton is the son of Kristi and Brian Deaton. Taryn Rucci earned a gold rating on her reporter’s book. Rucci is the daughter of Tiffanee Rucci.

The chapter was also recognized for its charitable giving throughout the year.

The National Trai MVCTC FFA Chapter is advised by Eric and Carmen Kennel.