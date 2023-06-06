Original Henny Penny fryer on display

EATON — The Preble County Historical Society has partnered with Henny Penny to bring one of its original fryers to the Exhibit Hall for all to see up close. Recently, PCHS hosted over 750 students from Preble County and Dixie Middle School for their spring field trips. During those field trips, students rotated through four stations. One of those stations was titled “Preble County Famous.” The students learned about the innovators, the inventions and some fun facts about Preble County including the history of Henny Penny. The fryer will be featured on exhibit at the Annual Fireworks Celebration on July 2, from 4-7 p.m. and September 30 at the Fall Gathering Festival from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.