Historical society plans open house

The Spitler House and the other Brookville Historical Society buildings will be open to the public from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, June 11. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald

BROOKVILLE – The Brookville Historical Society plans an open house from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, June 11.

All historical buildings will be open. The buildings include:

• Spitler house/community museum (14 Market St.)

• exhibit building (3 Hay Avenue)

• depot museum and the caboose railway maintenance car (located at the corner of Hay and Cusik avenues)

The last tour begins at 3 p.m.

The historical society is featuring a display in the exhibit building on the area’s early medical practitioners that have been researched and identified.

The practitioners include physicians, dentists, optometrists and veterinarians.

For more information, call (937) 833-0285, or send an email to [email protected].