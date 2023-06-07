NORTHMONT AREA NEWS AND UPCOMING EVENTS

Union Boulevard paving

project scheduled June 8

ENGLEWOOD — Paving of Union Boulevard from National Road south to Gateway Drive is scheduled to begin Thursday, June 8. The first phase is grinding the old asphalt surface. The second phase is paving immediately afterwards. Traffic will be maintained but the public is cautioned to reduce speed and be aware of construction activity. Some minor delays may occur.

Union P.D. to hold

Open House June 10

UNION — The City of Union invites residents to tour the new police offices during an Open House on Saturday, June 10 from 1 until 3 p.m. The former Methodist Church located at 201 W. Martindale Road has been completely renovated to serve as the new home for Union Police Department personnel.

Men’s Bible Study

group to meet June 1

UNION — A Men’s Bible Study meeting will be held Wednesday, June 15 at 10 a.m. at Mill Ridge Village Community Center off of Rinehart Road in Union. The Bible Study meets every first and third Wednesday of each month to study ‘In the New Testament – Do you really know Jesus?’ All men in the area are welcome to join in.

Senior Lunch and

Learn set for June 21

CLAYTON — Clayton’s June Senior Lunch and Learn will be held Wednesday, June 21 at Noon at Meadowbrook at Clayton. Reservations are due by Wednesday, June 14. Call the offices at 937-836-3500 to place your reservation.

City Beautiful Award

seeks nominations

ENGLEWOOD — The City of Englewood would like to recognize and applaud the efforts of Englewood residents who have enhanced the beauty of their neighborhoods and community by making improvements or upgrades to their property or home. The types of Improvements eligible for this award include anything from new additions and remodeling to the home or exterior and landscaping work. The City Beautiful Award is presented to a deserving Englewood resident during the months of June, July and August. Nomination forms can be found at https://bit.ly/3O17Xod.

Art Festival seeks

artists, parade entrants

ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Festival and Arts Commission is accepting applications for artists and parade participants for the 49th annual Englewood Art Festival. This year’s festival will be held August 12 and 13 at Centennial Park, 321 Union Blvd., Englewood. Artists are asked to submit photos of their handmade original work for review by the Festival Committee. The parade will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday immediately following the 5K race. Applications for these events may be found at https://bit.ly/38xYG4y or by calling the Earl Heck Community Center at 937-836-5929.