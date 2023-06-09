Comic Con celebrates pop culture

The fifth-annual Preble County Comic Con was held Saturday, June 3, at The Star Theatre, in Eaton. The event included a cosplay contest, a Community Art Display, and more. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald The fifth-annual Preble County Comic Con was held Saturday, June 3, at The Star Theatre, in Eaton. The event included a cosplay contest, a Community Art Display, and more. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald The fifth-annual Preble County Comic Con was held Saturday, June 3, at The Star Theatre, in Eaton. The event included a cosplay contest, a Community Art Display, and more. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald The fifth-annual Preble County Comic Con was held Saturday, June 3, at The Star Theatre, in Eaton. The event included a cosplay contest, a Community Art Display, and more. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald The fifth-annual Preble County Comic Con was held Saturday, June 3, at The Star Theatre, in Eaton. The event included a cosplay contest, a Community Art Display, and more. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald The fifth-annual Preble County Comic Con was held Saturday, June 3, at The Star Theatre, in Eaton. The event included a cosplay contest, a Community Art Display, and more. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald The fifth-annual Preble County Comic Con was held Saturday, June 3, at The Star Theatre, in Eaton. The event included a cosplay contest, a Community Art Display, and more. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

EATON — Over 300 people visited this year’s Preble County District Library Comic Con on Saturday, June 3.

According to Interim Director Mickie Gayheart, 310 “Comic Conners” assembled for the fifth-annual event to celebrate pop culture.

Held at The Star Theatre, Comic Con was a day full of comic book, movie and television fun and cosplay, and included a Community Art Display, games, photo ops with Star Wars characters and more.

This year’s Comic Con welcomed new and returning vendors, including Seven Finn Designs, Mike and Mimi’s Collectibles, Dark Crescent Studio, Jim and Dan Comics, Preble Arts, Household Heroes, Dug McUgly Art, Gavin Otteson Art, I’dEmbroider That, and What Smells Scent Company.

Local business Darkhold Games hosted tabletop gaming, and several specialty food vendors were on site.

The popular 501st Legion, a worldwide Star Wars costuming organization comprised of Star Wars fans who wear replica costumes of Imperial Stormtrooper armor, Sith Lords, bounty hunters and other characters from the Star Wars universe, also visited.

Comic Con attendees were also invited to enter a cosplay contest.

