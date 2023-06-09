Community blood drives coming up this month

DAYTON — Save some of your summer for saving lives and get a chance to win Country Concert tickets when you donate at the Kettering Health Preble County community blood drive Wednesday, June 14, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 450 Washington Jackson Road, Eaton, or at the Wallace Family Community Blood Drive Saturday, June 17, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Natural Springs Resort, 500 South Washington St., New Paris.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.

Everyone who registers to donate receives the “Sunshine & Saving Lives” beach towel and is automatically entered in the June 5-17 drawings to win two tickets to the 42nd annual Country Concert ’23 July 6-8 in Fort Loramie.

There is no summer vacation from CBC’s mission of registering 350 donors every day to meet the demands of area hospitals. CBC asks community members to take time during the holiday period to donate or to reschedule a missed donation as soon as possible.

Save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.