Council approves aggregation program

Amy Hoffman, Palmer Energy customer service manager, provides details on the city’s aggregation program at one of the two public hearings held June 6 at the city’s municipal building. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald

BROOKVILLE — Council passed a resolution June 6 that approves the plan of operation and governance in addition to establishing and implementing a national gas and electric aggregation program with the Miami Valley Communications Council.

Council approved the resolution after voters overwhelmingly approved both aggregation questions that appeared on the May 2 ballot.

A total of 273 yes votes to 71 no votes were cast for the electric aggregation question.

A total of 271 yes votes to 71 no votes were cast for the gas aggregation question.

The city has partnered with the MVCC, located in Centerville, on establishing the electric and natural gas aggregation program.

MVCC is working with Palmer Energy, of Toledo, in securing the best possible electric and natural gas rates.

Prior to council’s approval of the resolution, two state required public hearings were held June 6 to provide residents and owners of small businesses information on the aggregation program.

“We’re hoping that Brookville can join the electric program by the end of summer,” Amy Hoffman, Palmer Energy customer service manager, said at the public hearings.

“The city will join the natural gas program in the fall,” Hoffman added.

Hoffman indicated the purpose of the program is to offer residents and small business owners a better rate than what they are currently receiving for their natural gas and electric service.

Hoffman said her company will request proposals from multiple suppliers who will provide all the necessary information and their pricing.

Hoffman said her company will present the information and pricing to a MVCC board comprised of representatives from the communities participating in the aggregate program.

Hoffman said the board will review the results and the supplier contracts and then chose the supplier, the rate and the term for natural gas and electric.

Hoffman said when that is completed, any eligible resident or small business owner who receive their natural gas from CenterPoint Energy and their electricity from AES will receive an opt-out letter about six weeks before the aggregation program begins.

“The opt-out letter will say the city of Brookville is participating in an aggregation program for natural gas and electric. The letter will indicate the supplier for both natural gas and electric. The letter will also provide the rate for natural gas and electric and how long both will be in effect,” Hoffman said.

“We’re usually looking at a contract term that is 12, 24 or 36 months. We’re not doing anything beyond 36 months right now,” Hoffman added.

Hoffman said residents and small business owners who receive the opt-out letter have 21 days to decide if they want to participate in the aggregate program.

“There is a telephone number you can call to indicate you do not want to participate in the program,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman said if residents or business owners decide to participate in the aggregate program, after the 21 days have passed, the utility companies will each send a letter indicating their supplier is changing.

Hoffman said after receiving the letter from the utilities, residents or small business owners have seven days to inform the utility companies they plan to continue receiving service from them.

Hoffman said if residents or business owners don’t respond to the letter within seven days, they will be enrolled in the aggregate program.

“About one or two meter readings later, the suppliers that won the bid for natural gas and for electric will be listed on your utility bills,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman pointed out the aggregate program doesn’t have early termination fees.

“You can leave the programs at anytime,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman also noted residents and small business owners can join the program at any time.

“If you have a contract with another suppler, you can leave that supplier and join the aggregate program,” Hoffman added.

Although residents and business owners who join the program will receive discounted natural gas and electric rates from the contracted supplier, services will still be provided by CenterPoint Energy and AES.

CenterPoint Energy will still maintain the pipeline system that delivers the natural gas. The company will still continue to read the meter and take care of repairs and gas leaks.

AES will still deliver electricity to homes and businesses. AES will also continue to read the electric meter and restore power after an outage.

Brookville is one of several Miami Valley communities partnering with the MVCC to secure lower natural gas and electric rates.

The other communities in the program are Centerville, Clayton, Englewood, Fairborn, Germantown, Kettering, Miamisburg, Moraine, Trotwood, Troy, Vandalia, West Carrollton, Eaton and Union.

