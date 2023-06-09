Preble County grand jury indictments

Holloway

EATON — A Preble County grand jury issued the following indictments during its Monday, June 5, session:

Rodney T. McMurray Jr., at large, domestic violence and domestic violence; Shawn P. Vorhees, 119 S. Beech Street, Eaton, assault, assault, obstructing official business and resisting arrest; Michael Ray Cumbie, at large, identity fraud with forfeiture specification, theft, identity fraud and falsification; Cameron Scott Holloway, 6630 U.S. 35 E., West Alexandria, breaking and entering, theft and theft.

Also: Brandt D. Back, 4439 Pain Creek Road, Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, attempt to commit an offense and criminal trespass; Robert Andrew Thorpe, 820 Garfield Street, Eaton, trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present; Darla J. Lane, 1190 Union Road, Dayton, domestic violence; Madison Rae Evans, 7112 Farmersville-Germantown Pike, Germantown,breaking and entering, theft and theft.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.