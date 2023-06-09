Student notes

Dean’s List at Miami University

Miami University students who are ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within each division for the spring semester 2023 have been named to the Dean’s list recognizing academic excellence. Area students named include: Cam Lewis of Eaton, Coen Reed of Brookville, Izzy Bowen of Lewisburg, Lorena Cravens of Eaton, Sophia DeVillez of Germantown, Maegan Doles of Germantown, Kenneth Dougherty of Camden, Jaelyn Hawkins of Lewisburg, Claire Meyer of Eaton, Shivani Patel of Eaton, Cydnie Stone of Brookville, Troy Coulter of Farmersville, Justin DeVilbiss of Farmersville, Chad Doran of Camden, Eliot Feck of Eaton, Dylan Jackson of Eaton, Matthew O’dell of Lewisburg, Sophia Abrams of Brookville, Angel Bowers of Eldorado, Hayden Brown of Gratis, Joel Combs of Eaton, Abby Elam of Camden, Paige Kowarsch of Eaton, Gracie Lovely of Camden, Vanessa Mann of Eaton, Taylor Murray of Camden, Kendra Worley of Camden, Chelsey Pauley of Brookville, Madison Cox of Lewisburg, Bryce Singleton of Camden, Jack Bortel of Eaton, Tristan Bowers of Eldorado, Ayden Childers of Camden, Lily Hampton of College Corner, Anna Kramer of Eaton, Ryan Lawson of Camden, Maverick Peck of New Paris, Logan Plaugher of Camden, Meg Rosselot of Camden, and Wes Taylor of New Paris.

President’s List at Miami University

Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for the spring semester 2023 have been named to the President’s list recognizing academic excellence. Area students named include: Mallory Deaton of Eaton, Lindsey Koenig of Lewisburg, Josh Hubbard of Eaton, Kami Hawley of Camden, Owen Hewitt of Eaton, Darian Hughes of Brookville, Tyler Pittman of Eaton, Alexis Miller of Camden, Grace Cox of Lewisburg, Buddy Henderson of West Alexandria, Katie Bassler of Camden, Gabrielle Brown of Eaton, and Hailie Edwards of Eaton.

Miami University Regional Dean’s List

Miami University Regional students named to the part-time dean’s list who earned a high academic standing and were enrolled in less than 12 graded credit hours and earning a 3.6 or higher GPA during the 2023 spring semester. Area students named include: Julie Rich of Eaton, Laurie Sampson of Camden, and Belle Blevens of Eaton.

Miami University Regional President’s List

Miami University Regional students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for the spring semester 2023 have been named to the President’s List recognizing academic excellence. Students named include: Katie Bassler from Camden, Hailie Edwards from Eaton, Buddy Henderson from West Alexandria, and Alexis Miller from Camden.

Jackson Guiley

Jackson Guiley from West Alexandria has been named to DePauw University’s Spring 2023 Dean’s List. The DePauw Dean’s List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.