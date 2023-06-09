Subdivision raises residents’ concerns

Some local residents are upset over the City of Clayton ignoring its promise when the city was formed to protect land in an area that was originally designated as a rural preservation district. File photo

CLAYTON — A proposed housing development on 42.99 acres of land bordering the eastside of Haber Road and southside of Phillipsburg-Union Road has some residents concerned about the impact the housing will have on the community and Northmont City Schools District.

Clayton council tabled an ordinance about the development at its May 4 meeting that would have included a zoning change from Rural Conservation District-2 (RCD-2) to Planned Development District (PDD).

The original number of homes proposed for the development has been amended to a less amount, about 155.

According to City Planner / Zoning Administrator Seth Dorman, city council might request a change in the size of the lots in the development that would further reduce the proposed number of homes.

Dorman said the applicant for the project has requested that council not vote on the proposal until June. The applicant wants more time to discuss changes to the requested lot sizes.

The next council meeting is scheduled for June 15.

At the May 18 meeting some local residents addressed council about their concerns regarding the proposed subdivision.

Haber Road resident Lori King sent a letter to all members of council about the proposed subdivision. She discussed the impact it would have on Northmont City Schools at the May 18 meeting.

“Union Elementary is going to be the school impacted the most by this particular project,” King said.

She noted that currently Union Elementary has approximately 412 students with 94 graduating sixth graders that will move on to the middle school.

She said that incoming second graders from the Kleptz Early Learning Center would total 78 students. She said there are already 85 new homes being constructed in the city of Union.

“We are going to assume that half of these homes have at least one elementary grade student, meaning about 42 students,” King said. “The Arbor Homes that are proposed to be built on Haber, that’s 155 homes. So, assume that half of those would mean 77 students.”

She also mentioned that 118 new homes are being built on the corner of Haber and National Road. Assuming the same formula, that would equate to 59 more students.

“That’s a total of 574 students in that school (Union Elementary),” King stated. “Now again, remember current enrollment is 412. That’s 162 more students that they might possibly have, and that doesn’t include Englewood Elementary, which is closing. All of the students there that live north of National Road will be coming to Union Elementary.”

She estimated that about 57 students from Englewood Elementary would be now attending Union Elementary raising Union’s enrollment to about 631 students. Union already has two trailers outside the main building utilized for classrooms.

King also pointed out that due to Northmont’s recent levy failure, teaching positions were being cut, about 30 positions. She noted that as of May 9 a total of 17 school employees have decided to resign or retire as a result of the levy failure.

She said class sizes would increase the student to teacher ratio from 20 to one, to 25 to one – if not more.

“Our students are our priority for the future of our community. They have to be. These are the kids that are going to be taking everybody’s places here,” King said. “It’s just important that we don’t overcrowd this school. They cannot handle 219 more students over the course of a year.”

Resident Michael Study of Phillipsburg-Union Road also spoke to council.

He voiced his concern that Arbor Homes was requesting rezoning for the land if it works out that they can “do something with it.”

“Are you going to un-rezone it if they walk away from it?” Study asked. “Are you going to turn it back to what it is now, or is it going to remain single family or return to rural, the agricultural zoning? That’s the question, because then you are stuck with a piece of property that anybody could literally come in and do.”

Study said if the city doesn’t move forward, the sellers will find others to buy the land. He said his neighbor stated that he would buy the land and keep it in its natural form, not as a farm field, but let grow as a nature preserve area.

“He wanted me to bring that up,” Study said. “It is on the table, and he is dead serious about it. He already owns two houses across the street from me and he is quite willing to do that to preserve our area. So, there are other avenues.”

Study noted that the land doesn’t have to be sold to Arbor Homes because there are people willing to keep the land as it is.

Study’s final though was that the representative from Arbor Homes mentioned that a proposed buffer mound along Haber Road was going to be utilized to give existing residents a better view or separation from the development.

“If they are so proud of their homes, why are they trying to buffer them from us? That is exactly the point I think that everybody here has,” Study said. “They don’t want a plat of 155 homes across from what they invested greatly to own.

“Honestly, I will go back to it, and I disagree with the employee that said PLAN Clayton is not an important document, because that document and the studies and the things you went through to get that are what caused these voters to vote for Clayton to become a city,” Study added.

Study said PLAN Clayton does matter.

“It matters to what we feel is your honesty,” Study said. “Because if you are going to create that document and tell us you created that document for this purpose and then you say, ‘Oh, well now we have another purpose. It doesn’t matter so much anymore. It’s just a guideline.’ It’s not a guideline to the people that voted for you and voted for the city expansion. It meant something, and that’s my final comment.”

Haber Road resident Dana York also addressed council. He spoke of zoning laws that protect the people that own the land, but those laws are also supposed to protect the people that live around that land.

“They want to put 155 homes in front of five acre lots,” York said. “Can you name one existing development in Clayton where a house looks at the back of another house? You can’t because it doesn’t exist.”

He also stated that PDD zoning would allow the developer to build anything they want if city council approves it. He spoke of the minimum lot size allowable to build a home and asked why the city isn’t following its own zoning code.

“With PDD zoning you are giving a developer a blank check to write and fill out however they want and letting you guys decide if you want to cash it,” York said.

He grew up in the Village of Clayton. His parents were on the merger committee. He grew up playing baseball in Hardscrabble Park. He just left his son’s baseball practice at Hardscrabble Park before coming to the meeting.

“I bought my first home on Diamond Mill Road in the old Village of Clayton,” York said. “I had a trail that went down to the park. I don’t want to move out of Clayton, but the way things are going right now, I’m not really seeing an option.

“We bought the home from my in-laws because we want country life. We have four horses and four dogs. We live in the country,” York said. “I don’t want to wake up every morning and leave for work and see the back of people’s homes.”

He pointed out that Randolph Township and Clayton made an agreement to have a rural preservation area in the city, which wasn’t necessarily put in the form of legislation to guarantee it. But at the time a promise was made by elected officials to preserve the rural character of the community.

Other residents also stated their concerns to council pertaining to rural zoning and acceptable lot sizes ranging from two to ten acres, not zoning that would allow the approximate .25 acre lots in the proposed subdivision.

“We didn’t move to the country to be around traffic, to be around noise. We wanted to get away from that,” another resident said.

