Yodel Community Calendar sharing success

PREBLE COUNTY — The new free countywide Preble County Yodel Community Calendar is gaining traction and providing residents and visitors with opportunities to find all sorts of activities and events to attend from Camden to New Paris and everywhere in between.

“It has been thrilling to watch the overwhelming response and enthusiasm of our community as they have embraced Yodel,” Preble County Convention and Visitors Bureau President Stephanie Garrett said. “The Convention & Visitors Bureau’s board members are delighted to offer this much-needed communication tool to our county. It has been a great mechanism for local businesses and nonprofits to reach the community with events. It has also been a great device for individuals to find all that Preble County has to offer.”

The Preble County Convention & Visitors Bureau launched this innovative tool in late May, with the goal of bringing more people to area events. It can help residents find things to do right in their backyards and keep their personal and business calendars organized with things they don’t want to miss.

Nearly 60 organizations and businesses have added their calendars and are already live on the site. As of Monday, June 5, there were already over 944 schedules being “followed,” and there were 391 events on the community calendar for the next 30 days (128 in the next week alone.)

Yodel is a community calendar which works with personal calendars. It populates the users selected events, plus sends notifications of any last-minute changes. With a few simple clicks, favorite events can be selected and then automatically placed on people’s calendars. And Yodel works with all online calendars.

Yodel is sponsored by the Preble County Convention & Visitors Bureau to help community members and travelers easily find local events. The Yodel Community calendar is a one-stop shop representing schools, nonprofits, businesses, youth sports leagues, restaurants, museums, churches, and more.

“Plus, businesses can utilize sharing features and statistics to grow their business,” the CVB noted in a press release. “They are invited to share their daily specials, performers who are playing in their establishments, and special events at their shops.”

Yodel makes this simple for not only event seekers, but also event organizers as well. The technology is designed to pull published events over to the Preble County community calendar. There are just a few steps to get started, but it’s quick and easy.

To get started Yodel-ing today, visit www.visitpreblecounty.org and click on the big “Yodel” button on the right side of the page.

As a special incentive for Preble County, if 75 individual users and 225 “followers” signed up by May 27, the Yodel Community Connections company donated $500 to The Common Good of Preble County.

“The Common Good has made a huge impact on the Preble County community. They not only operate the Food Pantry to help feed residents in need, but they also provide clothing and financial assistance to area families who have fallen on hard times, regardless of economic status. When making our decision on what Preble County nonprofit we would like to receive the donation, we wanted to ensure it went to an organization which touches all ages and situations, and The Common Good, which even helps area students with its Back-to-School supply program, fit the bill,” the CVB’s press release noted.

For more information about the Yodel Community Calendar, or the Preble County Convention & Visitors Bureau, contact the PCCVB at [email protected].