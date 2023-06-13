Englewood blood drive and cookout set

JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard owner Cindy Gress donating at the 2022 blood drive. Submitted photo

ENGLEWOOD — The 18th annual JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard “Give a Pint, Get a Pint” blood drive and cook-out sponsored by Englewood neighbors JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard and Fairview Brethren in Christ Church is Thursday, June 22.

Everyone who registers to donate receives a coupon for a free pint of JD’s frozen custard plus the “Sunshine & Saving Lives” beach towel. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.

The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile returns to JD’s for the first time since the pandemic. The JD’s blood drive is from 1 to 4 p.m. at 322 Union Blvd., Englewood.

The Fairview Brethren in Christ Church blood drive is from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 750 Union Blvd. Donors can enjoy a hot dogs and chips cook-out and door prizes, plus receive the free JD’s coupon and beach towel.

Everyone who registers to donate is automatically entered in the June 5-17 weekly drawings to win two tickets to the 42nd annual Country Concert ’23 July 6-8 in Fort Loramie.

CBC is in critical need of multiple blood types. Types O negative and B negative are in one-day supply and types O positive and A negative are in three-day supply. CBC must register a minimum of 300 donors every day to meet the demands of area hospitals.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at bit.ly/3QtEDWs.