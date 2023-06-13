West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Chad Ehler, Debbie Moore, Irene Graham, Tim Bassler, Todd Baker, David Jackson, Judy Bassler, Audrey Suchland, Eli Sizemore, John E. Maggard, Putt Lindsey, Jerry Wick, Cameryn Chorazewitz, Chris Comer, Teresa Clayton-Bryan and Katie Blankenship.

Anniversaries this week: Scott and Ruth Worely, Jerry and Ann Cooper, Gary and Kathryn Baker, Randy and Karen Ehler, Richard and Jean Campbell, Joshua and Alexis Chapman.

American Legion Post 322

A Flag Day Retirement Ceremony will take place on Wednesday, June 14, at 7 p.m. The public is welcome to attend at the James E. Ryan American Legion Post 322, 1477 OH 503 South.

All-You-Can-Eat Fish Fry, Saturday, June 24, from 4:30-7 p.m. includes breaded and battered Alaskan Pollock, hush puppies, potato wedges, baked beans, cole slaw, and smoked sausage. Cost is $12.

July 5 at 7:05 p.m. — Drone Express Dragons Lair all-inclusive ticket packages include a great ballpark buffet including desserts and drinks (non-alcoholic), a Dragons souvenir and everyone in your group has an entire private patio right atop the left field wall. Tickets are limited so don’t wait. Contact Diane Day for Tickets at $45 each.

Peace Out Cancer Benefit for Tina Wagers takes place on Friday, July 7, starting with Monte Carlo style gaming from 5-8 p.m. and a live performance, straight from Nashville, featuring Justin Bryan, beginning at 9 p.m. Benefit includes food, basket raffles and 50/50 drawing. Cash bar available. All proceeds to benefit Tina Wagers of Bratt Tasties.

Euchre every Wednesday at 7 p.m. $5 entry fee, Ladies Night, drink specials, and 50/50 raffle is open to the public.

Sr. Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4 p.m.

Rock the Jukebox is 7-11 p.m. the third Friday of every month, next on June 23.

July 4 Party in the Park and Car Show

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee will host the eleventh annual July 4 Party in the Park and Car Show at Peace Park on July 4 from 1-7 p.m. The fireworks display will take place at approximately 10 p.m. at the Twin Valley South School grounds.

The Car Show will take place at Peace Park from 1-7 p.m.

At 7 p.m. the Car, Truck and Bike Show winners will be announced.

At 9 p.m. the Lighted Parade will line-up at Salem Lutheran Church. Decorate your bike, wagon, car, truck, motorcycle, golf cart, yourself etc. All you need to do to participate is show up at the line-up place on time. If you want to participate in the lighted parade simply add some lights; rope lighting, Christmas lights, neon lights, etc.

At 9:30 p.m. the Lighted Parade will kick off.

At 10 p.m. fireworks will begin at Twin Valley Schools brought to you by the West Alexandria Celebration Committee, No entrance before 6 p.m., and only cars may be in parking spots for safety reasons. No blankets, chairs, or standing in a parking spot. Bring lawn chairs and blankets and sit in the football practice field. This is a free event. Donations will be accepted. Please no pets. Participants attend at their own risk.

If you are interested in participating as a food vendor, the cost for July 4 is $50, the cost for the Oktoberfest is $225, or to sign up for both, is $250. For craft booths, the prices are: July 4, $20 per space, for Oktoberfest $50 per space, and if you sign up for both events it’s $65 per space. For more information, vendors can call Gretchen Pearce, 937-608-5420.

July 4 Church in the Park

The annual, community Fourth of July Church Service will be celebrated July 2 at 10 a.m. in Peace Park. Please plan to bring your own lawn chair. Chairs will be available if needed.

Library News

LEGO Club meets the last Saturday of the month from 12-1 p.m. If you bring LEGOs from home, please bring them in a container labeled with your child’s name.

Summer Reading runs June 1-July 29. For every hour children and teens read during our Summer Reading Challenge, the Friends group will donate 25 cents to the West Alexandria Food Bank.

Teen Tech Day is Saturday, June 17, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Learn about 3-D printers, 3-D pens and more.

Join us for the Adult Grab and Go Kit, Cement Hand Planter, on Monday, June 19, while supplies last.

Teen and Kids Grab and Go Kits, Friendship or Wish Bracelets, are available Monday, June 19, while supplies last.

June 23 from 1-3 p.m. is Feelings Friday. Join our staff Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, Nicole McCoy, to learn ways to cope with feelings.

Monday, June 26, Kids Grab and Go Kit is a Bee Wind Chime.

Tuesday, June 27, is National BINGO Day. Come between 5:30-6:30 p.m. to play BINGO and win some amazing prizes.

Wednesday, June 28, is Gardening in Communities with Betty Hovel from Five River Metroparks. Join as she discusses gardening, plants and people in our communities.

Coffeehouse Conversations

Kierston’s Coffeestop, located at 12 S. Main Street, is hosting Coffeehouse Conversations every Monday evening from 7-8 p.m. Everyone is invited to stop in for complimentary coffee, a cookie, or baked-good. Bring a friend and pull up a chair for an open, honest, and friendly conversation about faith, life, and today’s social issues and how they relate to the Bible, with a local pastor.

Ladies Line Dancing

Ladies Line Dancing takes place every Monday night at 6:30 p.m. in the Town Hall Basement, at 16 N. Main St., with parking available across the street. There is something for everyone at no charge. Dress comfortably and bring a water. It’s a great opportunity to have fun, learn something new and make some new friends. Look for Ladies Line Dancing on Facebook events, or contact Becky Thompson on Facebook for more details. Watch this group for videos and updates.

Foodbank

The Foodbank continues to be open regular hours from 10 a.m. to noon. on Mondays and Wednesdays at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Needed items include canned soups, boxed mac’n cheese, Hunt’s spaghetti sauce, spaghetti noodles, pork and beans, egg noodles, canned tuna, canned vegetables, shampoo, conditioner, toilet paper and toothpaste. Contact the Foodbank at 839-1615 for additional information. Anyone in need of food may come to the Foodbank and remain outside in your vehicle. We are thankful for the continuing support of our community and look forward to serving you.

St. John Lutheran, Ingomar

Sunday services take place at 10 a.m. at 2139 Enterprise Road.

The women of WELCA meet the second Thursday of every month at 7 p.m.

The third Saturday of each month, St. John gathers for the Sleep Mat Project at 9 a.m. The group uses plastic grocery bags and crochets the material into sleep mats for the homeless. For questions call 937-839-4350.

Community Christian Church

Join us every Sunday for Sunday School at 9 a.m., Worship at 10a.m. and Evening Services at 5:30 p.m. at 11 Dorsey Akers.

Church of the Brethren

Join us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. in person, on 99.5 FM in the church parking lot at 22 E. Oak St., or live on the WACOB Facebook page.

Calvary Baptist Church

Men’s prayer meeting is every Saturday at 10 a.m.

Join us for Sunday School at 10 a.m., Worship at 11 a.m., Sunday evening service at 6 p.m. and Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. at 14 Dorsey Akers.

Salem Lutheran Church

A special congregational meeting will be held Sunday, June 25, following the Worship service.

The Women of Salem Summer Splash will be Tuesday, July 18, at 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Please RSVP no later than July 11 by calling the church at 937-839-4210.

Salem Women are collecting backpacks and school supplies for the month of July for TVS schools. Needed items include spiral notebooks, pencils, crayons in 8 or 24 packs, and compasses for math.

The Youth Mission Trip will assist hurricane relief efforts in the Ft. Myers, Florida area, July 14-22.

Bible Study every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. There will be no Bible Study on Wednesday, July 26.

High School and Middle School Bible Study takes place every Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

The Men’s Breakfast and Bible Study meets the third Saturday of each month at 7:30 a.m. in the fellowship hall, next on June 17.

Sunday School takes place at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday at 70 E. Dayton Street. Sunday services are live-streamed on YouTube at Salem Lutheran Church — West Alexandria.

Coups for Troops, sponsored by the Women of the Church, accepts coupons up to two months past expiration for military families overseas. Place them in the basket in the church library. Please no pet supplies or local restaurants coupons.

June Special Offering has been designated to be sent to the WACOCA.