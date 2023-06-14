Brookville library plans block party

The Dayton Metro Library Brookville branch will host a block party and craft fair Saturday, June 17, at the library. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald

BROOKVILLE — Dayton Metro Library Brookville Branch Manager Damian Kristof informed Brookville council more than 60 vendors will set up booths at the first annual block party and craft fair scheduled from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the library, located at 120 Blue Pride Drive.

“The vendors will be comprised of local artisans selling their hand-made items such as paintings, jewelry, woods and metal works, and knit items,” Kristof said.

Kristof added there will be four food vendors at the event.

“We may add more food vendors,” Kristof said.

Kristof indicated several local service groups plan to set up booths at the event.

Kristof said the local service groups include the Pink Ribbon Girls, the Brookville Kiwanis Club, the Brookville Optimist Club, the Brookville Historical Society and the Brookville Chamber of Commerce.

Kristof said musical entertainment will be provided at 1 p.m. by the Mountain Dulcimers Society of Dayton.

The society, formed in the mid-1970s, is one of the oldest dulcimer groups in the Dayton area.

The group performs traditional music played on mountain dulcimers, hammered dulcimers, autoharps, guitars and other stringed instruments.

Kristof said he hopes for good weather on June 17, but he pointed out the event will be held rain or shine.

“We will move what we can indoors in case it rains,” Kristof said.

Kristof said if rain forces the event inside, there will be many fun activities to entertain the younger children.

Kristof said one of the activities involves the library’s interactive projector.

“The projector will project simulated games onto the floor,” Kristof said.

“The simulated game I like to use as an example is the projector will project a pattern everywhere on the floor that looks like lava and it shows the safe places you can go to escape the lava,” Kristof said.

Kristof said the library’s children’s librarian will host several of the children’s games.

Kristof added patrons may check out games to play in-house from the game lending library.

Kristof said visitors to the event can also take a behind the scenes tour of the library where they can witness how the library’s automated material handler sorts the books.

“Families can also take part in a self-guided ‘seek and find’ hunt in the library that highlights different areas and new items that are available for check out,” Kristof said.

“The prize for the hunt is a Dayton Metro Library ‘Swag Bag,’” Kristof added.

Kristof said the library will have an information table that will highlight many of the services the library has to offer.

Kristof added children up to age 18 may go to the information table and sign up for the library’s “All Together Now” summer reading challenge.

Kristof said parking for the event is available at the Brookville Local Schools campus located next to the library.

Kristof noted there is limited parking available at the library, but he asked that those parking spaces be reserved for individuals with mobility issues.

“The school has graciously allowed us to use their parking lots for parking, so if you don’t have any problems moving around, please use the school lots,” Kristof said.

Kristof noted the library will maintain regular hours on June 17 from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Kristof said he and his staff are excited for the event.

“We’re looking forward to it. This is the first time we’ve done this and we hope it will become an annual event,” Kristof said.

