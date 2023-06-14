Local girls in U.S. Youth Soccer ODP

Brookville sophomore Maddie Tarkany (left) and Northmont sophomore Andie Brown. Submitted photo

LOCAL — Brookville sophomore Maddie Tarkany and Northmont sophomore Andie Brown are playing for the 2008 White team in the U.S. Youth Soccer Olympic Development Program, or ODP as it is more commonly known.

THE ODP is a national, regional, state and district team identification and development program for high level players. In addition, it also serves as a recruiting hotbed for college coaches.

2008 White just completed Phase 3 at Bowling Green this past weekend and is moving on to Phase 4 in Creve Coeur Park Soccer Complex in Maryland Heights, MO this weekend with games against Minnesota on Friday, Iowa on Saturday and Indiana on Sunday.