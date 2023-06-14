Perry Township BZA to hold hearing

PERRY TWP. — The Perry Township Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a hearing at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 6 at the township administration building, 3025 Johnsville-Brookville Rd. The public can also attend the hearing online or by phone.

Meetings can be attended in several ways:

• Browser client with computer audio.

• Browser client with dial in audio.

• Zoom application with dial in audio.

• Zoom application with computer audio.

• Audio only by dialing in.

The URL for the meeting is: https://bit.ly/3xiuQr7 and the meeting ID: 941 2827 6657 with code: 862891.

For dialing in, the following numbers can be used:

• (646)558-8656

• (312)626-6799

• (720)707-2699

• (253)215-8782

Please contact the township administrative office (937-833-3045 or email at [email protected]) if you have any questions.