AARP calls for more support for Ohioans 50-plus in state budget

COLUMBUS — AARP Ohio was disappointed June 15 to learn of several provisions in the Ohio budget that will be detrimental to the safety and security of Ohioans 50-plus.

In response, AARP calls for Healthy Aging Grants funding to be restored, new SNAP eligibility requirements to be eliminated and accountability measures for nursing home funding to be included.

“The Healthy Aging Grants program is a commonsense solution that will support Ohio’s 1.5 million family caregivers and help older Ohioans age in place, ultimately allowing them to live independently instead of forcing them to live in nursing homes. The program would offer increased independence through access to resources and services, provide economic benefits by reducing reliance on costly publicly funded care, and support those who provide care to older Ohioans,” said AARP State Director Holly Holtzen. “SNAP eligibility creates unrealistic work and asset eligibility barriers for Ohioans aged 50-plus who are on a fixed income and facing rising inflation, higher utilities, food and housing costs. Simply put, this will leave older Ohioans hungry.”

AARP also continues to call for accountability and transparency in nursing homes and is asking for requirements for Ohio nursing homes to provide audited, financial statements as well as be held to a direct care payment spending ratio of 90% of all the funding, which will help ensure those increased nursing home dollars will actually be used for patient care.

“AARP continues to be a strong advocate for nursing home residents and their families. Transparency and accountability must be factored in to ensure those dollars go to patient care,” Holtzen said. “Ohioans deserve transparent, real-time, consumer-friendly resources that ensure the public has better information about nursing home conditions to find the best available options when determining where they or their loved one wants to age.”

The organization supports measures that will bolster Adult Protective Services, maintain the Superintendent of Insurance’s ability to regulate solicitation from Medicare supplemental plans and prohibit unfair right-to-list agreements. This real estate practice involves companies offering upfront money to sign a long-term agreement to exclusively use that real estate company in the future when the homeowner wants to sell their home. Documentation of these agreements is then recorded in an attempt to hold future owners of the property to that exclusive agreement. That can subject homeowners to steep fees that the company will seek to recover if the homeowner transfers the property without paying that company a commission

AARP also appreciates the reinstatement of provisions that would authorize low-income housing tax credits for affordable housing projects.

AARP Ohio looks forward to working with Gov. Mike DeWine and the legislature to advance policies that allow Ohioans to thrive.

AARP is the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation’s largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org.