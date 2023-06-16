Rutherford graduates

CEDEARVILLE — Jordyn Rutherford, from Brookville, graduated from Cedarville University in spring 2023 with an undergraduate degree in Allied Health.

Calvert earns Master’s

CEDARVILLE — Sydney Calvert, from Union, graduated from Cedarville University spring 2023 with a Master of Science in Nursing.

Miami University Dean’s List

OXFORD — Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within each division for the spring semester 2023 have been named to the Dean’s list recognizing academic excellence.

Ada Haley of Dayton, Trenton Nalls of Dayton, Lucian Pfister of Clayton, Coen Reed of Brookville, Rian Tucker of Englewood, Lexi Anderson of Dayton, Sydney Ayton of Englewood, Amara Bowen of Englewood, Liz Huddleson of Englewood, Joyce Hughes of Clayton, Cydnie Stone of Brookville, Justus Thomas of Clayton, Sophia Abrams of Brookville, Chelsey Pauley of Brookville, and Emma Plummer of Union.

Miami University President’s List

OXFORD — Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for the spring semester 2023 have been named to the President’s list recognizing academic excellence.

Janelle Tipton of Englewood was named to the list.

Students graduate from Capital

BEXLEY — Capital University conferred degrees at the University’s 173rd Commencement Ceremony in May 2023.

Undergraduate degrees conferred were Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Arts (Music), Bachelor of Music, Bachelor of Social Work, and Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Benjamin Hemming of Brookville earned a BM in Music Education Instrument (Multiage).

Preston Pietrzak of Brookville earned a BA in Financial Economics.

Aidan Reaman of Clayton earned a BA in Business Management.

Grove City Dean’s List

GROVE CITY, Pa. — Brayden Peppo, a Music major at Grove City College from Dayton, has been named to the Dean’s List with Distinction for the spring 2023 semester. Brayden is a 2020 graduate of Homeschool and is the son of Rev. and Mrs. Bradley Peppo (Cinnamon) from Dayton.

Students eligible for the Dean’s List have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59; for the Dean’s List with Distinction a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84 and for the Dean’s List with High Distinction a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.

Capital announces President’s List

BEXLEY — Capital University is pleased to announce its President’s List honorees for the spring 2023 semester. Capital has three lists denoting academic distinction among full-time, degree-seeking students: the President’s List, Provost’s List, and Dean’s List. The President’s List indicates the highest level of academic distinction. To be named to the President’s List, students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.85

Local students named to the President’s List are Benjamin Hemming of Brookville (45309) and Garret Pearce of Dayton (45415).

Capital announces Provost’s List

BEXLEY — Capital University is pleased to announce its Provost’s List honorees for the spring 2023 semester. To be named to the Provost’s List, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.70 to 3.849.

Honorees include Peter Brand of Brookville and Rachel Smith of Englewood.

Cedarville Dean’s Honor List

CEDARVILLE — The following students were named to the Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University for Spring 2023. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Local students named to the list include Gabrielle Barrera of Englewood, Molly Henderson of Englewood, and Jordyn Rutherford of Brookville.

Cedarville Dean’s List

CEDARVILLE — The following students were named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Cedarville University. Students receive this recognition for obtaining a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Julie Ann Dale of Dayton (45415), Connor Frye of Union, and Caleb Via of Englewood.

Capital awards scholarships

BEXLEY — The Main Street Scholarship promises a minimum of $20,000 annually to all first time-in-college, full-time undergraduate students entering their first year of college. Starting for students entering in fall 2023, the Main Street Scholarship was expanded to a full-tuition and mandatory fees award for applicants who meet GPA and minimum household income requirement.

Local scholarship recipients include Anthony Conti of Englewood and Michelle Soto of Clayton.