PCDL announces June programming

EATON — “All Together Now “ for our annual Summer Reading Challenge, running June 1-July 29. Read and complete challenges to earn prizes. Summer reading programs are open to kids, teens, and adults. Visit preblelibrary.org.beanstack.org for your one-stop place to register, log time, earn badges and turn in tickets for prizes. There will be free grab and go kits, prize drawings, family programming, weekly storytimes and more!

New: Weekly Summer Storytimes and Crafts for Kids

Many of our branches offer weekly in-person storytimes for kids of all ages. Our storytimes are formulated around Every Child Ready to Read initiative, focusing on the five early literacy practices of reading, singing, playing, talking, and writing. Some crafts may get a little messy.

All Together Now Storytime (New Paris): Mondays at 5 p.m. (starting June 12)

Summer Reading Fun (Camden): Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. (starting June 13)

Summer Reading Club (Eaton): Wednesdays at 10 a.m. (starting June 8)

All Together Now Storytime (West Alexandria): Wednesdays at 1 p.m. (starting

June 14)

Wahoo Wednesdays (New Paris): Wednesdays during open hours

New: Kids Grab and Go Crafts – all branches

Kids grab and go kits are available at all branches unless noted otherwise. Contact your local branch to reserve a kit while supplies last.

June 19: Learn About Braille

New: Tween/Teen Grab and Go Crafts – all branches

Tween/Teen grab and go kits are available at all branches unless noted otherwise. Contact your local branch to reserve a kit while supplies last.

June 19: Learn about Braille

New: Weekly Grab and Go Crafts – West Alexandria

Weekly grab and go kits are available at the West Alexandria Branch while supplies last.

June 19: Pipe Cleaner Friendship Bracelet (Kids), Wish Bracelet (Teens), and Cement

Hand Planter (Adults)

June 26: Bee Wind Chime (Kids)

New: Weekly Teen Programs at the Eaton Branch

On Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m. , teens in grades 6-12 can come to the Eaton Branch to enjoy activities such as coloring and simple crafting, board games, video games, and more!

• June 20: Wax Seals and Letter Writing

• June 27: Movie Night

New: Let’s Get Crafty!

The Preble County District Library offers various adult craft and social programs in June at several of our locations throughout Preble County.

Monday, June 19 at Eaton at 6 p.m. : Social Stitch

Tuesday, June 20 at PC Room at 6 p.m. : Miniature Map Craft

Tuesday, June 20 at New Paris at 6 p.m. : Bleach Bottle Planter

New: Family Crafts and Activities

The Preble County District Library offers various family craft and social programs in June at several of our locations throughout Preble County.

Saturday, June 17 at West Alexandria at 1 a.m.: Teen Tech Day (Teens)

June 19, 21, and 22 at West Elkton: Discover America

Wednesday, June 21 at West Manchester at 3 p.m. : Movie Night

Wednesday, June 21 at Camden at 5:30 p.m. : Tie Dye with Style (Teens)*

Thursday, June 22 at Eldorado at 3 p.m. : Movie Night

Saturday, June 24 at West Alexandria at noon: LEGO Club

Tuesday, June 27 at West Alexandria: National Bingo Day

Wednesday, June 28 at West Manchester at 4:30 p.m. : Button Caterpillar Craft

Thursday, June 29 at Eldorado at 4:30 p.m. : Button Caterpillar Craft

*Registration required.*

New: All Together Now : Weekly Programs for Kids, Teens, and Adults of all Ages

Join us at the Eaton Branch every Thursday at 6 p.m. for a series of all -age programs. Kids, teens, adults, and families are invited to play and have fun at the library.

• June 22: Rocks

• June 29: BioBlitz at Seven Mile Park

New: Beginners’ Publisher – Eaton Branch on Tuesday, June 20 at 6 p.m.

Join us to learn the basics of desktop publishing with Microsoft Publisher. We will cover formatting, text boxes, customization and inserting pictures from the computer and the Internet. Some previous computer experience is strongly preferred. The class can hold a maximum of five people.

New: Feelings Friday – West Alexandria Branch on Friday, June 23 at 6 p.m.

So many feelings! What are they and how do we handle them? Join our staff and Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Nicole McCoy to learn about feelings and ways to cope.

New: Genealogy Fair Set for June 24 at the Preble County Room

The Genealogy Fair returns to the Preble County Room on Saturday, June 25, with a host of area resources for genealogy and local history research. We are inviting local history organizations throughout the area to give researchers a single event to get acquainted with research opportunities and to all ow networking between the organizations. To add another layer to the Genealogy Fair, we are also inviting local vendors who specialize in historical crafts and restoration of materials.

New: Gardening in Communities – West Alexandria Branch on Wednesday, June 28 at 6 p.m.

Stop by the West Alexandria Branch for a unique program welcoming Betty Hovel from the Five Rivers MetroParks as she discusses gardening communities and how plants and people interact.

New: BioBlitz – Seven Mile Park on Thursday, June 29 at 6 p.m.

Meet us at Seven Mile Park for a Bioblitz as part of the #Plantwildflowers initiative. This is a fun way for participants of all ages to explore and identify the wildlife in our own backyard!

What is a Bioblitz?

A Bioblitz is an exciting and engaging outdoor activity that empowers our community to collect information about our local plant and wildlife. Using handheld devices like mobile phones and tablets, participants can transform a local park into a living laboratory!

How to participate?

Participants will need to create a free iNaturalist account and log in on their mobile device. For younger users, or those who do not want to create a free iNaturalist account, we suggest the companion app Seek, which offers similar observation and identification features but does not collect or upload images to the iNaturalist database. Please note however, that Seek observations will not count toward the Bioblitz.

New: Read Together Book Box – The Fellowship of the Ring by J.R.R. Tolkien– Wednesday, June 28 at 6 p.m.

Let’s read together! Combining Blue Box Exclusive and AYA Book Club– these special summer book boxes are available to both teens and adults. all community members in or above sixth grade are welcome to participate, whether you’re in middle school or you’re long retired! Request a Book Box from any branch while supplies last. Read the book and join us at the Eaton Branch (or virtuall y on Goodreads!) for a casual, multi-age discussion! Our June book will be The Fellowship of the Ring by J.R.R. Tolkien.

New: After Hours Movie Night – Eaton Branch on Friday, June 30 at 6 p.m.

Join us after hours at the Eaton Branch for a special movie night! This free movie screening coincides with our community Read Together book, The Fellowship of the Ring. Snacks will be provided! Registration is required; please sign up in person at the Eaton Branch or call 937) 456-4331.

Other Library Program Offerings

New: Coffee and Conversation with Preble County Mental Health and Recovery Board

Do you know someone struggling with their mental health, and do you need answers? Join Autumn with the Preble County Mental Health and Recovery Board for coffee and conversation. She will be available from 3-5 p.m. for an informal discussion on any questions regarding mental health and mental health services.

Monday, June 5 at 3 p.m. : West Alexandria Branch

Thursday, June 15 at 3 p.m. : Camden Branch

Wednesday, June 21 at 3 p.m. : New Paris Branch

New: Magnet of the Month Club (West Alexandria Branch only)

Visit the West Alexandria Library each month to pick up a magnet kit. Each kit will include the materials you need to complete that month’s magnet. Please let us know if you need a paintbrush. Colors may vary. If you are missing a previous month, contact the front desk for extras.

To participate:

1. Pick up your Magnet of the Month punch card at the West Alexandria Branch.

2. After you complete your magnet, bring it or a picture of it to show us to get your card stamped.

3. Collect all 12 punches to be entered into our grand prize drawing.

Magnet schedule:

• June – Mickie, Minnie, Donald, and Daisy

• July – Lollipop

• August – Flip Flop

• September – Pig

• October – Skull

• November – Pumpkin Pie

• December – Christmas Tree

New: Explore and More Adventure Pass Program

Explore and More now with your PCDL Library Card! We are excited to introduce our newest service, the Explore and More Adventure Pass Program, enabling PCDL patrons to borrow passes using their library card. This one-time pass, which must be checked out in person at the Eaton Branch, grants patrons limited free access to attractions that would otherwise charge admission fees.

Participating organizations include The Dayton Art Institute, Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, SunWatch Indian Village/Archaeological Park, Johnston Farm and Indian Agency, and Carillon Historical Park.

*Each organization sets its own rules for how many individuals are covered under its passes and which days the passes will be honored. Patrons are advised to call the organization ahead of their visit for hours and rules.

Genealogy Room Highlights

The new hours for the Preble County Room are as follows:

• Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Tuesday: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

• Friday: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

• Saturday: By appointment only in three-hour increments. Appointments must be requested by Wednesday. Patrons interested in a Saturday appointment may call 937-456-4970.

Along with extended hours, the Preble County Room will offer more learning opportunities for the community, including a History Hunters Group, monthly crafts, and monthly general history or genealogy programs.

Don’t Throw Away Local History – Contact the Preble Co. Genealogy Room, Instead!

The Preble Co. Genealogy Room is interested in archiving any local and family historical items you might come across as you clean. This includes (but is not limited to): old paperwork/documents/records, family bibles with family information, pictures of Preble Co. residents, landmarks, and properties, old maps and land records and any items having to do with the history of Preble County, its families and the surrounding areas.

If you come across an item as you clean and wish to donate it to the PC Room, please contact us at 937-56-4970 Monday – Thursday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. , Friday 9 a.m.-3p.m. or by email at pcroomat preblelibrary.org.

Preble Co. Records Online – Families, Obituaries, Marriages, Historic Landmarks, and more

Search the library’s in-house Genealogical and Historical Records collections. Visit https://preblelibrary.org/genealogy to get started on your search! Family files can also be researched in person at the PC Room. To view a list of all PC Room resources, visit https://preblelibrary.org/genealogy/holdings.