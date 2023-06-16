Phillipsburg BPA needs to fill jobs

PHILLIPSBURG — On June 8, the Phillipsburg Board of Public Affairs asked Mike Meyer, the engineer under contract to the water department, to advertise for his replacement on a site for wastewater operators.

Meyer has resigned but has remained on the job pending hiring of his replacement.

When members suggested a pay of $750 be in the listing, Meyer pointed out he was getting less than that and asked, “Can I get $750 until we hire someone?”

The board agreed to pay him $800 a month as long as he is on the job. While they still thought $750 should be the new hire’s rate, Meyer pointed out this was a contracted position, so the applicant would have his own wage requirement to be negotiated.

Water Clerk Debbie Itzkowitz, also planning to retire, said she had one application for her job, but she has been unable to get in touch with the person.

Meyer and Harleman said they were able to repair a pressure switch, and the variable frequency drive ordered a few months ago for Well 1 finally arrived. Unfortunately, it had to be used for Well 3, which had stopped working entirely.

Asked if he could order another one, Harleman reminded the board he had waited for this one because it cost about half the price charged by companies that could fill the order immediately. The board authorized the payment of $835 for the one that arrived and authorized a price as high as $850 if necessary for a second one.

The board also continued the discussion of bisphenol A in the water supply. Meyer and Harleman reiterated that the only feasible solutions were to get treated water from Dayton or to build a granulated activated charcoal filtration facility.

The first option would be very expensive, and the second option, while somewhat less expensive, is a problem because two of the village’s four wells feed water directly to houses and would have to be rerouted through the filter.

Member Mary Combs asked if individual filtration systems could be installed in houses. Meyer said it was possible, but the village, as a municipality providing public water, would be responsible for seeing that they were used and maintained.

Jackie Wysong said a grant might be possible but added, “Everyone is stretched, with no extra dollars, but (she held up a copy of a village financial statement) there are no extra dollars here, either.”

Meyer said the latest EPA report said there would be no decision on permissible amounts of bisphenol A until the end of the year or later, and the village would have two years from that date to be in compliance.

He said some required water sampling would have to be redone as the lab in Cleveland that was testing them had broken some of the jars.

The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, at the municipal building at 10868 Brookville Phillipsburg Rd.