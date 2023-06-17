Clayton offices closed

for Juneteenth Holiday

CLAYTON — Clayton’s Government Center offices will be closed Monday, June 19 for the Juneteenth Holiday. Please note, this holiday does not impact trash service. Republic Services will run their normal routes.

Volunteers needed

for free water testing

ENGLEWOOD — City of Englewood water customers can receive free copper and lead testing through the city. For information call 937-836-5106 ext. 407 or email [email protected].

Men’s Bible Study

group to meet July 5

UNION — A Men’s Bible Study meeting will be held Wednesday, July 5 at 10 a.m. at Mill Ridge Village Community Center off of Rinehart Road in Union. The Bible Study meets every first and third Wednesday of each month to study ‘In the New Testament – Do you really know Jesus?’ All men in the area are welcome to join in.

City Beautiful Award

seeks nominations

ENGLEWOOD — The City of Englewood would like to recognize and applaud the efforts of Englewood residents who have enhanced the beauty of their neighborhoods and community by making improvements or upgrades to their property or home. The types of Improvements eligible for this award include anything from new additions and remodeling to the home or exterior and landscaping work. The City Beautiful Award is presented to a deserving Englewood resident during the months of June, July and August. Nomination forms can be found at https://bit.ly/3O17Xod.

Art Festival seeks

artists, parade entrants

ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Festival and Arts Commission is accepting applications for artists and parade participants for the 49th annual Englewood Art Festival. This year’s festival will be held August 12 and 13 at Centennial Park, 321 Union Blvd., Englewood. Artists are asked to submit photos of their handmade original work for review by the Festival Committee. The parade will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday immediately following the 5K race. Applications for these events may be found at https://bit.ly/38xYG4y or by calling the Earl Heck Community Center at 937-836-5929.