BROOKVILLE — In October 2022, the Brethren Heritage Center (BHC) opened a temporary exhibit in celebration of the 120th anniversary of the of the Brethren Retirement Community (BRC) in Greenville.

Decisions in 1902 led to fundraising and the acquisition of land. The first residents, then called “inmates,” took up residence in 1903. The property consisted of two buildings, one housing orphans, the other housing senior citizens. The property also included a barn, gardens, and an orchard. In the 120 years that followed the buildings were expanded as many wings were added. Eventually the two original buildings were razed. A porch swing from one of those two buildings is on display along with other artifacts, documents and photographs.

The special display was slated to close by the end of May 2023. In the interest of allowing more visitors to sit on the swing and view the artifacts, the exhibit is being extended through July 2023.

BHC is open, with no admission fee, Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. BHC is located in the lower level of Brookside Plaza, in Brookville. The main entrance is off the front parking lot level, next to the Family Dollar/Dollar Tree store. There is an alternate entrance off of the rear parking lot that accesses BHC at the lower level. Ring the doorbell if using the rear entrance. For more information call 937-833-5222.