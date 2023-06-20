On Monday, June 12, the Eaton Rotary Club welcomed special guest speaker Luke Crumley. Crumley was the guest of Rotarians Stephanie Garrett (left) and Commissioner Rachel Vonderhaar. Submitted |Eaton Rotary Club

EATON — On Monday, June 12, the Eaton Rotary Club welcomed special guest speaker Luke Crumley.

Crumley was the guest of Rotarians Stephanie Garrett and Commissioner Rachel Vonderhaar.

Crumley joined Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association in September 2019 as director of public policy and nutrient management. He is now the director of public policy and sustainability. In this role, Crumley oversees legislative activities at the state and federal levels of government and manages sustainability issues for the organization.

Prior to joining OCW, Crumley worked for two members of Congress, advocating for local community initiatives, building coalition groups and overseeing constituent services. He has been active in flood prevention and water management projects across central Ohio. From 2007 to 2011, Crumley served as a commissioned officer in the United States Marine Corps, deploying twice with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit.

Crumley is active in the community, volunteering for and supporting several non-profits focused on veteran and healthcare issues.