EATON — On Friday, June 9, Home is the Foundation (H.I.T. Foundation) was awarded home repair funds that are scheduled to benefit 10 Preble County households with major home repairs or improvements.

The total improvements made through this program are over $141,000; directly benefiting the elderly homeowners and improving the existing housing stock in Preble County. All of this is made possible through the Carol M. Peterson Housing Fund (CMPHF).

The Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) provides grants up to $15,000 per homeowner to fund accessibility and emergency repairs for low-income, special needs, and/or elderly homeowners. The fund is named in honor of the former FHLB executive who spearheaded FHLB’s affordable housing and community investment initiatives for more than two decades. Home is the Foundation manages and implements this funding; however, we are thankful for our partners at LCNB National Bank who serve as our required liaison for this opportunity.

“With this funding we are able to work with local contractors, inspectors to ensure all repairs and improvements are completed correctly, safely and in a timely manner,” HIT Executive Director Clayton Genth explained in a press release. “These funds are critical to elderly homeowners so they can maintain their independence and safety in their homes. The planned repairs and improvements may include accessibility improvements (like widening doors, building ramps,) weatherization improvements (energy efficiency upgrades,) and emergency repairs (roofs, electrical systems, plumbing and septic systems.)

“The need for this type of program in the county was evidenced in the Preble County Consolidated Plan where it was noted that more than 50 percent of the homes are owned by individuals age 60 or older; more than 33 percent of our population is in the extremely low to moderate-income levels and; over 44 percent of our housing stock was built prior to 1960,” Genth added.

Want to help make a difference with HIT? Visit the website at https://hitfoundation.org/volunteer-donate or contact Lindsay Watson at [email protected].

If you or someone you know is facing a housing related crisis, Home Is The Foundation can be reached at 937-472-0500.