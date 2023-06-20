Roxie Miller participating in the 4th of July 1917 Parade, Eaton. Decorations proclaim, “Stars and Stripes Forever.” Joe & Beverly Hora Babis, Janie Hora Albrecht, Flora Hora and Mike Rectenwald are pictured with Anita Hora. Pictured at the ceremony are Anita Hora, Samantha Miller (Regent), and Melissa Simmons (Chaplain.)

EATON — Daughters of the American Revolution has more than 120 years of tradition, over 930,000 members admitted since its founding, a vast array of service work, a historic National Headquarters building with extraordinary collections, and countless activities taking place locally, nationally, and globally.

There is much to learn about DAR. The organization was founded in 1890 with the simple mission of promoting historic preservation, education, and patriotism. Flora Belle Hora Rectenwald became an 8th generation DAR member in April 2023, through her paternal side under recognized Patriot Robert Goad, 1750-1836, of Grayson County, Virginia.

When sharing her personal experience with her mother, her mother recollected that when she was a teenager her Aunt Roxie Layann Cass Miller had discussed becoming a proud member of DAR. Roxie was a nurse in WWI and she was very active in the Dayton Veteran’s Home during and after WWII. This sparked a shared interest and Flora began the process for her mother to join.

The Piqua-Lewis Boyer Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, DAR, accepted Anita Grace Burdge Hora, at 98, on Saturday, June 10, at Duke Park, 1670 Troy-Sidney road, Troy. She is a 7th generation DAR under recognized Patriot Joseph Burdge, 1744-1782, of Monmouth County, New Jersey.

She considers it an honor to be part of this group based on what her ancestors and family members did and continue to do yet today. Two of her brothers served in WWII. Dale Burdge joined the Navy and Donald Burdge the Merchant Marines. She holds dear the American flag. She believes in freedom and liberty and justice for all.

Eligibility for membership requires minimum age of 18 and a verified direct biological descendant of a recognized Patriot. The best place for information on DAR is their website: http://www.dar.org.