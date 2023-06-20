Ballot preview changed

Due to the opinion of the Ohio Supreme Court on June 12, the Ballot Board revised the language and title. The Preble County Aug. 8, Special Election revised ballots will be ready for public review on Thursday, June 22, from 10 a.m. to noon. Contact the Preble County Board of Elections office to view the Tuesday, Aug. 8, Special Election ballots.

PCFB Ice Cream Social & Annual Meeting

Preble County Farm Bureau invites the public to its Ice Cream Social & Annual Meeting on Saturday, July 29, at the Toney Building on the Preble County Fairgrounds. There will be free Ullery’s ice cream, time to mingle with other Preble County Farm Bureau members and then stay to be a part of then annual meeting. PCFB will be voting on new policies, code changes, new board appointees and more. Copies of all proposed code changes and policies are also available upon request.

NT summer hours

National Trail Local School’s offices will be operating on the following 2023 summer schedule: The district office will be open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday through Friday (through July 31.) National Trail Elementary and Middle School will be closed from June 19 until July 31. National Trail High School will be open from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday (through July 31.) Regular hours of operation will resume on Tuesday, Aug. 1 (7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.) for all district buildings. For more information call the district office at 937-437-3333 ext. 1106.

TCN summer hours

Tri-County North Local Schools will be operating on an extended day/shortened week work schedule this summer. Through July 28, the hours of operation will be 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, with an exception to the weeks of June 19 and July 3. The week of June 19, the school will be closed on Monday due to the holiday. The week of July 3, the office will be closed on Tuesday due to the holiday. For the remainder of each of those two weeks, the hours of operation will be 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. The building will be closed every Friday. Regular hours of operation will resume on Monday, July 31. Call the TCN District Office at 937-962-2671 for additional information.

ECS holding special meetings

The Eaton Community Schools Board of Education will meet in special session on Wednesday, June 28, at 2 p.m.at the Board of Education Office, 306 Eaton-Lewisburg Road. The board will take action on agenda items including approving final appropriations for Fiscal Year 2023, advances of funds, and temporary appropriations for FY 2024. ECS will also meet in special session on Tuesday, July 25, at 2 p.m., at the Board of Education Office, 306 Eaton-Lewisburg Road. The board will hold a hearing regarding the retire-rehire of Tiana White.

Toby Road closure

Toby Road between box 1363 and Washington Jackson Road, beginning at Miller-Williams Road and ending at Washington-Jackson Road, is closed for approximately 8 weeks beginning Monday, May 15, due to a full bridge replacement. For more information contact the Preble County Engineer at 937-456-4600.

Continued road closure

Brubaker Road at Brubaker Covered Bridge is closed for an as of yet undetermined period of time, beginning at Ohio 122 and ending at Aukerman Creek Road due to damage to the bridge incurred in a traffic crash. No traffic is permitted.