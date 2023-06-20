PC Genealogy & History Fair scheduled for June 24

EATON — The Preble County Room, Preble County District Library’s Genealogy and History Department, is excited to host the fourth annual Genealogy and History Fair on Saturday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 450 South Barron Street in Eaton.

The Genealogy and History Fair provides valuable information to researchers and historians relevant to their genealogy or local history without traveling far. With one visit to our genealogy fair, you’ll have an understanding of the local places and services available to help you along your research journey.

Participating organizations include Preble County Room, Camden Archives, Preble County Historical Society, Lewisburg Historical Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, Sons of the American Revolution, Preble County Art Association, Wayne County, Indiana Genealogy Society, Gaia’s Blessing, and West Alexandria Friends of the Library.

Individuals participating include Dr. Michael Robinson, an expert in genetic genealogy, Fred Schreel, who specializes in Henry Burns Muzzleloaders, and Scott’s Clocks, who will be available to explain the history of your pocket watches, clocks and watches.

The Preble County Room offers a last call for local vendors focused on historical and vintage crafts and artifacts, hobby clubs, antiques, and unique collections. If you want to participate as a vendor, please get in touch with the Preble County Room at 937-456-4970.

The event will also have food available from Atlas and Co. Charcuterie. Kids will enjoy activities provided by the Preble County District Library Youth Department. DNA kits from Ancestry.com will be available, along with a raffled drawing for baskets of goodies.

Preble County District Library will also host a book sale during the event, with proceeds benefiting library services and programs. The sale will feature many books, movies, CDs, and more. There are no set prices during the book sale, and all sales are by donation only.

The Genealogy and History Fair is an outdoor event. The rain date is scheduled for July 15.