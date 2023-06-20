On Thursday, June 15, PCCVB President Stephanie Garrett and Treasurer Leslie Collins congratulated Preble County residents Stacy Gibbs and Miranda Munz, who registered for their Preble County Yodel Community Calendar accounts by June 1 and earned an entry in the CVB’s Cincinnati Reds ticket giveaway. Pictured (left to right) at the Preble County Business Resource and Welcome Center in Eaton are Garrett, Gibbs, Munz and Collins.

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County Convention & Visitors Bureau wants to know — have you signed up for a personal account yet and followed your favorite Preble County organizations’ schedules?

Those who have signed up are receiving regular reminders of events, meetings, and activities they might be interested in attending.

As a part of the Preble County Yodel Community Calendar’s launch in late May, the Preble County CVB entered everyone who registered for their own Yodel account by June 1 into a drawing for two Cincinnati Reds ticket packages to a home game of their choice.

On Thursday, June 15, those lucky winners were presented their prizes. PCCVB President Stephanie Garrett and Treasurer Leslie Collins were on hand to congratulate Preble County residents Stacy Gibbs and Miranda Munz.

The new free countywide Preble County Yodel Community Calendar continues to grow and is providing residents and visitors with opportunities to find all sorts of activities and events to across Preble County.

The Preble County Convention & Visitors Bureau launched this innovative interactive countywide community calendar with the goal of bringing more people to area events. It can help residents find things to do right in their own hometown and keep their personal and business calendars organized with things they don’t want to miss.

Nearly 60 organizations and businesses have added their calendars and are already live on the site. As of Thursday, June 15, there were already over 1,070 schedules being “followed,” and over 175 events on the community calendar for the next week alone.

Yodel is a community calendar which works in conjunction with personal calendars. It populates the user’s selected events, plus sends notifications of any last-minute changes. With a few simple clicks, favorite events can be selected and then automatically placed on people’s calendars. And Yodel works with all online calendars.

Yodel is being sponsored by the Preble County Convention & Visitors Bureau to help community members and travelers easily find local events. The Yodel Community calendar is a one-stop shop representing schools, nonprofits, businesses, youth sports leagues, restaurants, museums, churches, and more.

Businesses can also utilize the sharing features and statistics to grow their business, according to the PCCVB. Businesses are welcome to share daily specials, performers who are playing in their establishments, and special events at their shops – at no cost.

Yodel makes this simple for not only event seekers, but also event organizers as well. The technology is designed to pull published events over to the Preble County community calendar. There are just a few steps to get started, but it’s quick and easy.

To get started Yodel-ing today, visit www.visitpreblecounty.org and click on the big “Yodel” button on the right side of the page.

For more information about the Yodel Community Calendar, or the Preble County Convention & Visitors Bureau, contact the PCCVB at [email protected].