COLUMBUS — With advocates across the globe marking World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on Thursday, June 15, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost reminded Ohioans who work with older adults about an educational event that his Elder Abuse Commission will host later this month.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, commemorated annually on June 15, is designed to raise awareness about abuse and neglect affecting older adults – a devastating reality for many older Americans that too often goes unreported.

Also in June of each year, the attorney general’s Elder Abuse Commission presents a daylong conference for advocates in Ohio who work to protect older residents. This event, set for June 28 at the Ohio State University Fawcett Center in Columbus, coincides with Ohio’s Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

“Thanks to the passionate work of the commission’s members, our collective understanding of elder abuse has expanded steadily in my lifetime,” Yost said. “And the more we continue to learn, the better job we’ll do of protecting future generations as they age, too.”

Advocates emphasize that elder abuse affects families of all racial, ethnic, economic and religious backgrounds. It can result in physical injury, pain, mental anguish, financial loss, violation of rights and, in some cases, even death.

Yost’s Elder Abuse Commission views the June 28 conference and similar events that it hosts as essential to building partnerships to increase awareness, prevention and detection of elder abuse statewide.

The conference will bring together advocates and professionals for a discussion of trauma-informed responses to allegations of elder abuse. The trauma suffered by older victims of abuse needs to be understood in order for the response to prove effective.

The event will feature opening remarks from Yost; a keynote address from Shelly L. Jackson, a consultant with the U.S. Department of Justice’s Elder Justice Initiative; and two breakout sessions. Space for the event is limited; to register, visit the attorney general’s website.

Warning signs of elder abuse may include:

Changes in an older adult’s physical appearance, such as weight loss or unexplained bruising or bleeding.

Changes in an older adult’s personality or mood.

Changes in an older adult’s finances or money management.

A dominating, threatening caregiver or new “best friend.”

Exclusion from other family members or friends.

Changes in an older adult’s home environment.

To request assistance, training or more information about elder justice issues or to get support for a victim of abuse, neglect or financial exploitation, contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at 800-282-0515 or visit www.OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov.