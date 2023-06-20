Troop 47 Boy Scout Ryan Clemmons explains to the Brookville Park Board members why an amphitheater in Golden Gate Park would be beneficial to the city. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald

BROOKVILLE — The park board gave its permission for members of Boy Scout Troop 47 to begin plans to construct an amphitheater in Golden Gate Park.

Boy Scott Ryan Clemmons, who is co-project leader with Boy Scout Tim Moler, told the board the purpose of the amphitheater is to provide a place to gather a large amount of people in the park.

“There’s not a place for a large number of people to sit,” Ryan said.

Ryan said the amphitheater can also be used to produce such live performances as skits, plays, lectures and talks, music and storytelling.

“I know many of those events are popular,” Ryan said.

Ryan also noted the amphitheater can be used as an outdoor awards area for sports, especially baseball.

“Of course the scouts can also use the facility,” Ryan said.

Ryan indicated plans are to complete the project in the spring or summer of 2024, or possibly in the late fall of 2023 if funding is available.

“The cost will be around $6,000-$8,000,” Ryan said.

Ryan’s father, Scout leader Todd Clemmons, indicated the cost will be “a firm $8,000, based on the type of lumber we are going to need.”

“We plan to approach a couple of organizations that might be interested in funding the entire project,” Todd said.

Todd indicated four locations are considered for the amphitheater.

Todd said the first site is located in an area behind the Leiber Center.

“Not directly behind it, but if you go straight back and then across the road, there is an area between the road and the creek that is big enough to hold the amphitheater,” Todd said.

“It also slopes down in a way that would be ideal for placing it,” Todd said, adding it is close to where electricity is available.

Todd said the second site is located near the water tower where the scout shelter is located.

“It has an ideal slope and is big enough and electricity is available at the scout shelter.

Todd said the only drawbacks to the location are it doesn’t have a close proximity to the park and it is the site of the city’s former landfill.

Todd said the third site is located between the first site and the city garage.

Todd, however, said the location was too small for an amphitheater.

Todd said the fourth site is located across the creek near the building where the BMX track was once located.

“That has an ideal slope and plenty of space, but it’s not really close to the park and it’s across the creek which kind of makes it less ideal,” Todd said.

Todd said constructing the amphitheater behind the Leiber Center near the creek is the location he, his son and Moler favor.

Todd indicated the proposed amphitheater is modeled after the one at Camp Hook, the former Boy Scout facility now part of Twin Creek MetroPark, located in Warren County off Morningstar Road near Carlisle in Franklin Township.

“That would be the ideal size of what we’re interested in putting in,” Todd said.

Park Board member Loren Wilson voiced concern with the amphitheater’s proximity to the creek.

“If it were my kids, they would be attracted to the creek,” Wilson said.

“It is pretty close to the creek. People would have to watch their kids,” Todd said.

Park board member Carolyn Haney said she needed to see the proposed locations before she could make a decision.

“It’s a little hard for me to visualize exactly the sites you are thinking to build the amphitheater. I would like to visually see it. It would give me a better feel for it,” Haney said.

Park board members agreed to meet at the park on Sunday, June 25, at 3 p.m. to study the proposed locations.

