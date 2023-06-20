Tri-County North Local Schools recognized various staff members during a regular board of education meeting last month including Cassi Harris (right), TCN’s school nurse, for overseeing the installation of AEDs (automated external defibrillators) throughout the district’s buildings and creating the school’s Cardiac Emergency Response Plan and Cardiac Emergency Response Team. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Tri-County North Local Schools recognized various staff members during a regular board of education meeting last month including Tim Watts (right), Director of Transportation, Buildings & grounds, Maintenance and Food Service, for his assistance with the district’s recent turf and track project and for planning multiple projects for the school district’s safety grant. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Tri-County North Local Schools recognized various staff members during a regular board of education meeting last month including Maintenance Technician Bill Laudermilk (right) was also recognized for “constantly looking for ways to improve our school and for overseeing and completing multiple landscaping projects to improve the appearance of the school grounds. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

LEWISBURG – Tri-County North Local Schools recognized various staff members during a regular board of education meeting last month.

Superintendent Bill Derringer recognized fourth grade teacher Camela Van Leeuwen for being named a Preble County Educator of the Year finalist in 2023, and being a Teacher of the Year nominee for 2024 with the Ohio Department of Education. According to Derringer, Van Leeuwen’s students have had above state average passage scores for state testing consistently.

Van Leeuwen was not in attendance at the meeting, but Derringer wanted to recognize her. “we’ve talked numerous times about the great job that Cam does with her test scores and how great she does in the classroom. So, we wanted to recognize her,” Derringer said.

Also recognized was Tim Watts, Director of Transportation, Buildings & grounds, Maintenance and Food Service, for his assistance with the district’s recent turf and track project and for planning multiple projects for the school district’s safety grant.

“Tim took over for Danny Dyer and we said that that was going to be extremely big, big shoes to fill,” Derringer said. “And Tim has stepped in and hasn’t missed a beat and done an outstanding job. Tim oversaw the final phases of our turf and track project. He’s also done a great job supervising all our classified employees and through just the planning of the multiple projects that we have going on this summer.”

Maintenance Technician Bill Laudermilk was also recognized for “constantly looking for ways to improve our school and for overseeing and completing multiple landscaping projects to improve the appearance of the school grounds.

“We’re just recognizing him this evening for constantly looking for ways to improve our school, overseeing and completing multiple landscaping projects and just improving the overall appearance of our school grounds,” Derringer said.

Derringer also recognized Cassi Harris, TCN’s school nurse, for overseeing the installation of AEDs (automated external defibrillators) throughout the district’s buildings and creating the school’s Cardiac Emergency Response Plan and Cardiac Emergency Response Team.

In other business:

•Derringer reported the resignations of Preschool Intervention Specialist Kiersten Weaver, Paraprofessional Aide Megan Schatz and 7th grade language arts teacher Darcy Fitz.

•The board accepted the graduating class of 2023, adopted the student handbook for the 2023-24 school year and approved bus routes for the 2023-24 school year.

The board also:

•Accepted donations from Jack Gray — $150 for a microwave for the Latchkey Program and from Dwight Hymans a Bundy Baritone valued between $800-$1,000.

•Approved the overnight FFA field trip to Columbus for the FFA State Convention in May, and the National FFA Convention in November, an overnight FFA field trip to Muskingum in June.

•Approved a contract with the Butler County Educational Service Center for the Success Program for the 2023-24 school year, and for visually impaired services.

•Approved various contracts for substitute and other teachers and personnel.

•Approved bid packets for the TCN Parking Lot Project and authorized advertising for bids.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.