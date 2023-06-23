The annual Preble County Historical Society fireworks are set for Sunday, July 2. The evening will feature food trucks and musical performances from the Eaton Area Community Band and Community Choir, former American Idol contestant Alexis Gomez, and local favorite, Flat Out.

EATON — The annual Preble County Historical Society fireworks are set for Sunday, July 2, and will include music to delight all ages.

This year, the gates will open at 3 p.m. Parking will be $10 and is cash only.

“The entertainment is packed this year starting right at 3 p.m. with the Eaton Community Band, then at 4 p.m. the Eaton Community Choir. These performances will be located at the Outdoor Event Center near the Lewisburg Log House,” PCHS Executive Director Lisa White said in a press release. “At 5 p.m. American Idol star and Nashville recording artist Alexis Gomez returns to the stage with her band, followed by Flat Out, who will play through the fireworks show.”

“We highly recommend people getting here early. We have 16 food vendors, all of your local favorites in one spot, more restrooms, a beer tent, and the best entertainment scheduled. Parking will fill up quickly,” White added.

Outside coolers will not be permitted.

“A special thank you to this year’s headliner sponsor, Lawn Plus, for providing the fireworks and to our other amazing businesses and organizations for their continued financial support throughout the year,” White said.