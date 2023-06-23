PHILLIPSBURG — Phillipsburg will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, in an effort to fill three vacancies on council.

Applicants need to be registered voters and must have lived in the village for at least a year. Council normally meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month. Most meetings last 30 minutes to an hour, depending on the agenda.

At the regular meeting on June 20, council learned the fire and EMS emergency reporting system will become incompatible with the state this summer.

Becoming compatible will double the cost, and Fire Chief Justin Saunders recommended the village switch to a different company, which will cost $21 a month more for the new system, “but we get more than we have now.”

Council approved the change.

Street and Water Commissioner Wendell Harleman said he is attempting to clear the blocked storm sewers that are causing flooding by using the leaf vacuum to clear some of the debris from the sewers.

“I hate buying anything right now,” he told council, “but the little pull-behind sprayer I use for the cemeteries and the curbs is shot.”

Council authorized him to spend up to $400 on a new one.

He is trying to solve the problem of Jesse Haines Way, the drive that runs between Milan and Brookville-Phillipsburg roads and is used for access to the park, the municipal building and the village service building. A gravel resurfacing last year that was supposed to last seven years is breaking up.

One person he consulted recommended a box blade for the village tractor that would do heavy-duty scraping, but this would cost about $750.

Mayor Rebecca Ford said the village needed a permanent fix. Council Member Brandon Myers asked if the village had contacted the company that had promised a seven-year solution to repair the work.

Harleman said he would contact the company, but part of the problem is that trucks using the parking lot to turn around are spraying gravel into the grass.

Steiner pointed out that buying the box blade would amount to a permanent solution as the village could scrape the road regularly. He also suggested Harleman look into getting “milling,” ground up asphalt, to spread.

Further discussion of obtaining the box blade was tabled pending more information.

Two residents asked what was being done about the condition of the old Phillipsburg school.

Zoning Officer Mark Wysong had already had to leave the meeting but had earlier told council he had sent a letter to the owner of the school property telling him the grass must be mowed and warning that the property was a hazard.

The two also complained that a neighbor on their street was not keeping her property up and was a hoarder, filling her yard with cast-offs. She also has created a disturbance.

Mayor Ford explained the procedures that had to be done to deal with the problem.

After the special session on June 27, the next regular meeting will be at 7 p.m. on July 18 at the municipal building, 10868 Brookville Phillipsburg Rd.