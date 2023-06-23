The Brookville Police Department is collecting nonperishable food and toiletry items (similar to the ones in the photo) for the Brookville FISH Food Pantry. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald

BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Police Department is lending a helping hand to the FISH Food Pantry

by collecting nonperishable food items and toiletry items the pantry needs.

The Brookville FISH Pantry is located at 220 Western Avenue.

Nonperishable food items needed include:

• canned meat

• peanut butter and jelly

• Hamburger Helper

• canned vegetables

• canned fruit

• canned pasta

• Sloppy Jo mix

Toiletry items needed include:

• laundry soap

• dish soap

• toothpaste and tooth brushes

• shampoo

• feminine products

• body wash

• toilet paper

Donations may be dropped off at the police department, located at 301 Sycamore St.

The police department will make sure the items are delivered as quickly as possible to the FISH Food Pantry.

Anyone wanting to make a donation after business hours is asked to call the Englewood Communications Center at (937) 833-4357 and a Brookville police officer will meet you at the police department to collect the items.

The FISH Food Pantry is also accepting monetary donations. Make a check out to “A Place to Go” with the word “FISH” written on the check’s memo line.

Mail the donation to The FISH Food Pantry at P.O. Box 112, Brookville, Ohio, 45309.

The Brookville FISH Pantry is open Tuesdays from 7-8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10-11 a.m.

