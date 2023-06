Friday, June 9

Deveon James Jordan, 31, Eaton, farmer and Mckenzie Autumn Reynolds, 21, New Paris, homemaker.

Johhny Paul Bowers, 64, Eaton, engineer and Charlene Frances Taylor, 68, Eaton, retired.

Monday, June 12

Craig Stuart Smith, 33, New Paris, cook and Lilli Anne Himebaugh, 25, New Paris, bartender.

William Kenneth Derringer, 55, Lewisburg, Tri-County North School Superintendent and Stacy Lynn Andel, 39, Brookville, teacher.

Tuesday, June 13

Jeremy James Cunningham, 40, West Alexandria, electrician and Crystal Rose Canter, 31, West Alexandria, administrative secretary.

George Laing McIntosh II, 39, West Alexandira, farmer and Lisa Pauline Robbins, 55, West Alexandria, tech support.

Wednesday, June 14

Patrick Wade Brubaker, 20, Eaton, farmer and Lauren Ryanne Brubaker, 20, West Alexandria, nanny.

Friday, June 16

Brian Lee Petry, 47, Dayton, firefighter and Rebecca Lee Wolf, 42, New Paris, homemaker.

Elijah Boaz Shelley, 26, Eldorado, manufacturing technician and Haley Nicole Wilson, 25, Eldorado, accountant.

Ryan Robert Paxton, 32, Eaton, welding and Rachel Lynn Carroll, 36, Eaton, project management.