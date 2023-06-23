EATON — Registration deadline for new voters and change of addresses for the Aug. 8, 2023 Special Election is Monday, July 10.

The Preble County Board of Elections office, first floor of Courthouse, 101 E. Main Street, Eaton, will be open July 10, until 9 p.m. for those who wish to register or change their address.

Voters may register at the Preble County Board of Elections office, between 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday or the Preble County License Bureau, located in the Junction Village Mall, 500 N. Barron Street, Eaton; any public library; any high school or vocational school, and other designated public agencies which provides assistance or disability programs. Voters may also register and update thier address at https://olvr.ohiosos.gov.

Call the board office (937-456-8117 or 456-8118) to request a registration form by mail. A voter registration form may also be printed from the website, https://www.boe.ohio.gov/preble/. Completed registration forms must be returned to the board of elections office or the office of the Secretary of State by the deadline of July 10.

Individuals are qualified to register if they will be 18 years of age by the Aug. 8 Special Election, are a citizen of the United States, and a resident of Ohio for at least 30 days prior to the election at which they intend to vote. Individuals must be registered at least 30 days prior to an election.

Logic, accuracy testing

The Preble County Board of Elections will conduct the Aug. 8, 2023 Special Election logic and accuracy testing on the ExpressVote Marking Devices and the DS-200 Digital Precinct Scanners on Thursday, June 29, and Friday, June 30. The testing will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Preble County Courthouse.

The public test will be conducted after the conclusion of the digital scanners testing.

Logic and accuracy testing of the electronic pollbooks will be conducted on Thursday, July 27, and Friday, July 28, 2023. This testing will also be conducted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Preble County Courthouse.