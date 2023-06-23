Best of Show at the Wee Arrows’ first-ever Father’s Day Car Show was won by Jeff Hass with his 1957 Chevy Bel Air. Submitted | Preble Shawnee Wee Arrows Football The Preble Shawnee Wee Arrows organization recently hosted its first Father’s Day car show to benefit the Preble Shawnee Wee Arrows Football program. According to organizers, there were 165 entries. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald The Preble Shawnee Wee Arrows organization recently hosted its first Father’s Day car show to benefit the Preble Shawnee Wee Arrows Football program. According to organizers, there were 165 entries. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald The Preble Shawnee Wee Arrows organization recently hosted its first Father’s Day car show to benefit the Preble Shawnee Wee Arrows Football program. According to organizers, there were 165 entries. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald The Preble Shawnee Wee Arrows organization recently hosted its first Father’s Day car show to benefit the Preble Shawnee Wee Arrows Football program. According to organizers, there were 165 entries. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald The Preble Shawnee Wee Arrows organization recently hosted its first Father’s Day car show to benefit the Preble Shawnee Wee Arrows Football program. According to organizers, there were 165 entries. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald The Preble Shawnee Wee Arrows organization recently hosted its first Father’s Day car show to benefit the Preble Shawnee Wee Arrows Football program. According to organizers, there were 165 entries. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald The Preble Shawnee Wee Arrows organization recently hosted its first Father’s Day car show to benefit the Preble Shawnee Wee Arrows Football program. According to organizers, there were 165 entries. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald The Preble Shawnee Wee Arrows organization recently hosted its first Father’s Day car show to benefit the Preble Shawnee Wee Arrows Football program. According to organizers, there were 165 entries. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

CAMDEN — The Preble Shawnee Wee Arrows organization recently hosted its first Father’s Day car show to benefit the Preble Shawnee Wee Arrows Football program. According to organizers, there were 165 entries.

The group awarded prizes to the top 20 vehicles, in the categories of Best Car, Best Truck and Best Hot Rod, as well as Best of Show, which was won by Jeff Hass with his 1957 Chevy Bel Air.

“The turn out was amazing and exceeded our expectations,” Wee Arrows Vice President Josh Morgerson said in a press release. “We are already looking forward to next year and we will be better prepared for a large turn out . We would like to thank all of our sponsors and donors that helped us this year.”

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.